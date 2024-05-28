Northern Market Leeds: Tiny 18-seat cinema room opens inside craft beer and food hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Market, located on Great George Street, has announced the opening of its exclusive 18-seat cinema, said to be one of the smallest in the city.
To celebrate, Northern Market will be hosting free screenings of family-favourites and cult classics over the summer, starting with Jaws at 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, May 28. The launch party will feature special ‘shark & stormy’ cocktails.
The Northern Market will also be hiring the cinema room out for private parties and plug-and-play screenings and are interested in hosting special screenings for film clubs and creative groups keen to celebrate cinema. Adjacent to Millenium Square, The Northern Market is the second Leeds-based venue from renowned brewery Northern Monk after The Old Flax Store on Marshall Street, which has been home to Northern Monk’s original brewing site and Refectory taproom since 2014.
It features 10 tap lines of the freshest Northern Monk beers as well as frequent guest brewers and collaborations as well as a rotating selection fresh and exciting food from the likes of Bastards Bistro, Falafel Guys, Big Buns and latest addition, innovative pizza parlour Six Slice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.