A popular craft beer and food hall in Leeds is set to open a cinema screen within its very own walls today.

The Northern Market, located on Great George Street, has announced the opening of its exclusive 18-seat cinema, said to be one of the smallest in the city.

To celebrate, Northern Market will be hosting free screenings of family-favourites and cult classics over the summer, starting with Jaws at 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, May 28. The launch party will feature special ‘shark & stormy’ cocktails.

The Northern Market, in Great George Street, has announced the opening of its 18-seat cinema room. Photo: The Northern Market

The Northern Market will also be hiring the cinema room out for private parties and plug-and-play screenings and are interested in hosting special screenings for film clubs and creative groups keen to celebrate cinema. Adjacent to Millenium Square, The Northern Market is the second Leeds-based venue from renowned brewery Northern Monk after The Old Flax Store on Marshall Street, which has been home to Northern Monk’s original brewing site and Refectory taproom since 2014.