Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Northern Market Leeds: Opening date announced for new Northern Monk and Falafel Guys venue

A new food market and beer hall will open its doors in Leeds this week.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Monk Brewery has confirmed the opening date for its new venue, Northern Market, located in the former Assembly Underground premises in Great George Street. It will serve food from Falafel Guys, which traded from Assembly Underground before its closure, as well as Big Buns and Six Slice Pizza.

The Northern Market is the brewery’s second venue in Leeds after The Old Flax Store on Marshall Street, home to Northern Monk’s original brewery and Refectory taproom since 2014.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new site will feature a food market, beer hall and a range of frozen cocktails, with Northern Monk beers from 10 tap lines and on-site beer tanks, including Faith, the brewery’s flagship Hazy Pale Ale, as well as wines and spirits.

Most Popular
The new venue, called The Northern Market, will feature a food market, beer hall, and a range of frozen cocktails (Photo by Northern Monk Brewery)The new venue, called The Northern Market, will feature a food market, beer hall, and a range of frozen cocktails (Photo by Northern Monk Brewery)
The new venue, called The Northern Market, will feature a food market, beer hall, and a range of frozen cocktails (Photo by Northern Monk Brewery)

Northern Market will open to the public at 11.45am on Friday November 3. At 5pm there will be a pre-party for the brewery’s Dark and Wild beer festival, which is taking place at the Refectory on Saturday. There will be guest beers from nine different international breweries pouring, as well as Northern Monk beers.

Assembly Underground confirmed its closure last December after vendors including Slap and Pickle burgers and Vocation and Co announced their departure from the site. Abdalla and Ahmed Gouda, co-founders of Falafel Guys, said they had made it “their mission” to bring the venue back to life.

Abdalla said: “When we started with Falafel Guys, our goal was to bring people together using food, and the Northern Market is an extension to that. What everyone can expect is great food, in a super welcoming and fun space.”

Related topics:Leeds