A new food market and beer hall will open its doors in Leeds this week.

Northern Monk Brewery has confirmed the opening date for its new venue, Northern Market, located in the former Assembly Underground premises in Great George Street. It will serve food from Falafel Guys, which traded from Assembly Underground before its closure, as well as Big Buns and Six Slice Pizza.

The Northern Market is the brewery’s second venue in Leeds after The Old Flax Store on Marshall Street, home to Northern Monk’s original brewery and Refectory taproom since 2014.

The new site will feature a food market, beer hall and a range of frozen cocktails, with Northern Monk beers from 10 tap lines and on-site beer tanks, including Faith, the brewery’s flagship Hazy Pale Ale, as well as wines and spirits.

The new venue, called The Northern Market, will feature a food market, beer hall, and a range of frozen cocktails (Photo by Northern Monk Brewery)

Northern Market will open to the public at 11.45am on Friday November 3. At 5pm there will be a pre-party for the brewery’s Dark and Wild beer festival, which is taking place at the Refectory on Saturday. There will be guest beers from nine different international breweries pouring, as well as Northern Monk beers.

Assembly Underground confirmed its closure last December after vendors including Slap and Pickle burgers and Vocation and Co announced their departure from the site. Abdalla and Ahmed Gouda, co-founders of Falafel Guys, said they had made it “their mission” to bring the venue back to life.