Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is behind the new food hall in Huddersfield. He has carefully selected each vendor - his favourites - to level up the food offering in the city. | National World Photo: National World
Rate My Takeaway Kitchen is located on the second floor of the Packhorse Shopping Centre. | National World Photo: National World
The new food hall is launching today (Friday, September 13). | National World Photo: National World
A number of Leeds businesses - including Birria Boyz - can be found at the new food hall in Huddersfield. | National World Photo: National World
Bobby's Salt and Pepper, which has a site in Hyde Park, Leeds and Ossett, is also one of the food vendors at Rate My Takeaway Kitchen. | National World
Leeds-favourites Wagyu Lookin' At?, which often takeover Trinity Kitchen, will be at the new food hall for the next three months. | National World Photo: National World
