21 first look pictures inside Rate My Takeaway star's new food court featuring Leeds-favourite businesses

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024

A highly-anticipated food hall in Huddersfield is now open.

Behind the new venture launching today (September 13) in the Packhorse Shopping Centre is Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin.

He announced a mouth-watering line-up of vendors taking over the shopping centre earlier this year - and many were Leeds business’ we all know and love.

Here are some first look pictures inside Rate My Takeaway Kitchen.

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is behind the new food hall in Huddersfield. He has carefully selected each vendor - his favourites - to level up the food offering in the city.

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is behind the new food hall in Huddersfield. He has carefully selected each vendor - his favourites - to level up the food offering in the city.

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen is located on the second floor of the Packhorse Shopping Centre.

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen is located on the second floor of the Packhorse Shopping Centre.

The new food hall is launching today (Friday, September 13).

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

The new food hall is launching today (Friday, September 13).

A number of Leeds businesses - including Birria Boyz - can be found at the new food hall in Huddersfield.

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

A number of Leeds businesses - including Birria Boyz - can be found at the new food hall in Huddersfield.

Bobby's Salt and Pepper, which has a site in Hyde Park, Leeds and Ossett, is also one of the food vendors at Rate My Takeaway Kitchen.

Bobby's Salt and Pepper

Bobby's Salt and Pepper, which has a site in Hyde Park, Leeds and Ossett, is also one of the food vendors at Rate My Takeaway Kitchen.

Leeds-favourites Wagyu Lookin' At?, which often takeover Trinity Kitchen, will be at the new food hall for the next three months.

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

Leeds-favourites Wagyu Lookin' At?, which often takeover Trinity Kitchen, will be at the new food hall for the next three months.

