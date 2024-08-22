Trinity Kitchen: Huge £15m expansion plans for Leeds city centre food court complete with roof terrace
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The plans, at Trinity Kitchen, would also create jobs while bringing new brands into the venue.
If approved by the council later this year, it would mark the biggest investment into the Trinity Leeds shopping centre since it opened in 2013.
Trinity Kitchen transformed the idea of traditional food courts when it opened more than 10 years ago, pioneering authentic indoor street food concepts with an ever-evolving rotation of food vendors and permanent eateries.
It has been a huge success, with almost 300 independent traders showcasing their food to an audience of 800,000 guests each year.
Landsec, which owns Trinity Leeds, submitted the plans to invest £15m in the food court this week.
The plans feature 72,000 sq ft of new space, including a roof terrace offering views over City Square.
The expansion would transform a previously unused 15,000 sq ft space above the food court.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “This investment will enhance and expand the space for the long term and build a best-in-class food and leisure destination, as we believe in its future, the current and future suppliers and operators, the new experience it will offer, and what it will bring not only to Trinity Leeds but to the city centre, the people of Leeds and the wider communities we serve.
“Trinity Kitchen pioneered a unique indoor street food concept in the UK when it first launched in 2013, and is one of the city’s greatest success stories of the last 10 years – not just for the millions of people who have enjoyed dining here, but also the social value – from the jobs created to the food businesses that have grown their brands here, generating value for them and the local economy.”
The proposed plans for the Trinity Kitchen development will be reviewed by Leeds City Council with a decision expected later this year. If approved, works are expected to start in Spring 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.