An independent brewery is opening its new Leeds city centre venue with a food market, beer hall and frozen cocktails.

Northern Monk, an independent brewery founded in 2013, announced it will be opening its brand new Leeds venue last month, taking over the former Assembly Underground in the city centre.

The new venue, called The Northern Market, will feature a food market, beer hall, and a range of frozen cocktails. There will also be a fully stocked bar pouring the freshest Northern Monk beers from 10 tap lines and on-site beer tanks, including Faith, the brewery’s flagship Hazy Pale Ale, as well as wines, and spirits.

Renovations are complete and it is opening its doors to the public tomorrow, November 3 at 11:45am.

Located on Great George’s Street, this is the brewery’s second venue in Leeds after The Old Flax Store on Marshall Street, which has been home to Northern Monk’s original brewery and Refectory taproom since 2014.

Co-founder of Northern Monk Russell Bisset said: “At Northern Monk, we’re on a mission to create incredible beer experiences. If we do our job right, hopefully some of the best in the world. We’ve long harboured dreams of more Northern Monk venues where we can do just that, but the pandemic sadly pushed those back.

“Our two current tap rooms are based in former textile mills where we’ve really celebrated their heritage and role in the North. The Northern Market sees us take on a 140-year-old Grade II listed building, directly opposite Leeds Town Hall in the heart of the city’s civic quarter. We can’t wait to give the building a new lease of life as the Northern Market, alongside our food vendors, while acknowledging its history and place in the city.”

1 . The Northern Market Take a look inside The Northern Market, featuring a food market, beer hall and frozen cocktails. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . The Northern Market The Northern Market is the the new food market and beer hall from renowned brewery Northern Monk. It opens to the public this weekend. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . The Northern Market It has taken over the former Assembly Underground building on Great George's Street in the city centre. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . The Northern Market The Northern Market will have a fully-stocked bar with Northern Monk beers from 10 tap lines. This includes Faith, the brewery’s flagship Hazy Pale Ale, as well as wines, and spirits. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . The Northern Market Catering for all preferences, Northern Market will also serve a range of frozen cocktails. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales