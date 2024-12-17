A decision on plans to build a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds has been delayed again.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.

Warmly welcomed by residents, the announcement represented a significant u-turn for the chain, which had previously scrapped plans and placed the building back up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Yorkshire Evening Post can now confirm however that a decision date on the plans has been delayed for a fifth time.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The planning approval decision was delayed back to January 10, 2025.”

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.