Wetherby Wetherspoons: Planning decision for highly-anticipated new Leeds pub delayed for fifth time
The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.
Warmly welcomed by residents, the announcement represented a significant u-turn for the chain, which had previously scrapped plans and placed the building back up for sale.
The Yorkshire Evening Post can now confirm however that a decision date on the plans has been delayed for a fifth time.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The planning approval decision was delayed back to January 10, 2025.”
Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.
Initially due to be heard on July 2 before being pushed back to August 3, the plans were subsequently delayed further until early October and then early December.
