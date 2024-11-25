This might be Leeds’ best immersive experience yet.

Following sellout success in Newcastle last year, Northern Lights made its Yorkshire debut as it landed in the grounds of Grade I-listed gardens of Temple Newsam last Friday (November 22).

The event, which I am told has already sold 50,000 tickets, brings illuminated installations to stunning beauty spots.

With Light Night just weeks prior, I wondered how Northern Lights would compare to the city centre spectacle that brings in thousands of visitors each year.

But the difference between the two was stark. Serenaded by Northern Lights - a band that coincidentally has the same name as the event - on our way in, my guest picked up a mulled wine while I opted for a hot chocolate.

Jonathan Gawthorpe

There’s a number of street food vendors here from award-winning Greek street food specialists Acropolis to artisan hot dog connoisseurs Diamond Dogs but we opted to complete the trail before heading back here for some food.

We had to sing our hearts out to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas first and then followed the crowds of people down to the trail.

I hadn’t anticipated seeing more food vendors along the way and it made me realise the trail is very carefully designed. There’s toilets at a number of points as well as boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine stalls throughout too, so you’re never left in the cold without a hot drink for long.

We passed through a few installations - seeing wide-eyed kids eagerly running towards the lights and their parents stopping for picture opportunities - and immediately, I knew this was a perfect day out for families.

The trail isn’t too long but there’s plenty to see. To my surprise, it’s an experience for all of the senses with each installation paired with a bespoke soundtrack.

Jonathan Gawthorpe

The colour-changing lights draped along the length of the tallest trees of Temple Newsam were my friend’s favourite until we approached the green lasers that were paired with the sizzling of fireworks about to set off.

It was a trippy experience, with smoke machines at either end of the lights and by far, my favourite.

Aurora Rising, which features hundreds of floating orbs synchronised to music, was another gorgeous installation and even prettier in the low temperatures as the water had frozen over.

A few fun rides are also on offer including bumper cars and a wheel, a nice addition to the evening.

Ending the evening with a few more drinks, a platter of Greek food and mac ‘n’ cheese between the two of us, I realise that the Northern Lights may not be for everyone but it’s ideal for families with young kids and people who want to see the breathtaking grounds of Temple Newsam in a different light this Christmas and New Years.

Buy tickets to Northern Lights via the official website. Prices start from £13.95 for children and £19.50 for adults.