Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “beautiful” Leeds park will come to life in an explosion of colour as part of an exciting new immersive experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Lights, which will take over the grounds of the Grade I listed gardens of beloved landmark Temple Newsam House, will welcome its first visitors tonight (November 21).

We were given a sneak preview of the mile-long lights trail, which features interactive attractions and a bespoke soundtrack, as well as “other-worldly” sensory elements capturing the magic of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50,000 tickets have been sold for Northern Lights Leeds. Photo: Northern Lights | Northern Lights

We spoke to Cathryn Peach-Barnes, the creative director at From The Fields, who described the impressive light trail. You can watch our interview in full in the video at the top of this page.

“We have curated a brilliant trail of light installations that will run right up until New Year’s Eve,” she said.

“We wanted people to feel immersed in the woodland, with lights all around. It will be quite dramatic, and each of the installations are designed for the site. They really make the most of this beautiful park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vibrant installations also come with their own soundtracks, as Cathryn explained.

“We have a lead composer who makes the music for every installation,” she said. “It’s so special because you don’t normally get to do anything like this in the dark - it gives you the opportunity to explore the park in a completely different way.”

Attendees can expect to see ‘Aurora Rising’ which features hundreds of floating orbs synchronised to music in an effortless dance of water, earth.

Thousands of mysterious glowing forms will cover the ground in ‘Will-o-the-Wisps’, each one independently illuminated but also capable of inspiring its neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect fresh food from the likes of award-winning Greek food specialists Acropolis, artisan hot dog connoisseurs Diamond Dogs and exciting new mac and cheese makers MacTruck as well as an array of drinks available from a purpose built bar and cellar with hot drinks and sweet treats courtesy of Little Yorkshire Coffee Company.