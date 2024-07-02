Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greek is the word, Leeds.

Greek street food brand ThatZiki is heading over the Pennines to open a permanent base at Trinity Leeds in the city centre at the end of July creating 25 jobs.

Run by brothers Jack and Luke Newton, ThatZiki launched in 2022 after the pair saved up to buy a food truck, and now boasts three sites in Chorlton, Salford Quays and Warrington, with a previous stint running a delivery kitchen in Leeds.

ThatZiki will serve up gyros with a range of fillings, from 24-hour marinated chicken and pork to grilled halloumi plus a vegan option, which are also available in a box, and topped with a choice of homemade house sauce, tzatziki, or sriracha chilli or mayo. Sides include loaded fries, feta fries, pita and hummus.

Greek street food brand ThatZiki is heading across the Pennines to Leeds. | Third Party

Jack said: “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved in just a couple of years – from saving up for the food truck to now launching our fourth venue, we couldn’t be happier. We wouldn’t be here without the support of our amazing, loyal customers, and our friends and family. Their positive feedback and encouragement has meant the world.

He added: “It’s a big step opening in such a major shopping centre in the heart of Leeds, working alongside big names but it’s all part of our plan to become the biggest and best Greek food business.

“What sets us apart is our food – we make our tzatziki from scratch every day, marinate our chicken and pork in our own secret marinade based on traditional recipes from Greece, and make our sauces in-house using proper halloumi from Cyprus and pita breads from Athens.

“We can’t wait to bring ThatZiki to Leeds and give even more people the chance to try our food. Yamas!”

As part of the launch event, ThatZiki will give away 50 free gyros plus free Greek soft drinks – with details to be announced via their social media.

Josie Towning, Food and Beverage Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’ve been waiting for something special to join our incredible line-up at Trinity Kitchen, and ThatZiki is the perfect fit. The team is so passionate about what they do and their incredible food already has quite the following, so we can’t wait for people in Leeds to enjoy it too!”