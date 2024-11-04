Work to form a new cycle route in Leeds is starting this month.

The planned route will become National Cycle Network Route 660 and will connect the community of Rothwell with Temple Newsam Estate and the existing Route 66, via Skelton Lake.

The scheme is part of wider plans to improve accessibility for people using wheelchairs, mobility scooters and family buggies, as well as those on foot or bicycle.

Due to be complete in spring 2025, work includes improving walking, wheeling and cycling at Temple Newsam Estate, resurfacing the path at Skelton Lake and creating a new crossing over Pontefract Lane.

Work to create a new route between Temple Newsam and Rothwell has begun. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rosslyn Colderley, director of Sustrans for the North of England, said: “This is the first stage of ambitious plans for a wider link between the community of Rothwell and Temple Newsam, to make this popular area more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. This stage of improvements will make the path more comfortable and accessible for people walking, using a mobility aid, or pushing a double buggy.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport, and sustainable development, said: “We are delighted to be able to play a part in creating a new National Cycle Network route.

“Better connecting our communities to one of our city’s most-celebrated heritage attractions is a great way to encourage more active and sustainable travel which can do wonders for people’s health and wellbeing.”

The work is all part of a national programme, led by Sustrans and funded by National Highways, to improve the quality of the National Cycle Network.

To improve accessibility for everyone, the project at Temple Newsam Estate will create a smoother surface on existing paths, as well as reinstating a historic carriageway.

Sustrans has consulted with heritage officers extensively on this scheme, which will increase clarity and direction for people walking, cycling and using mobility aids or children’s buggies, as well as providing a more direct connection for through traffic, away from the formal gardens.

The installation of a new Pegasus crossing over Pontefract Lane will improve safety for people travelling between Skelton Lake and Temple Newsam House. This type of crossing includes provision for horseriders.

The bridleway around Skelton Lake will be improved for everyone, with a new smooth surface suitable for people using wheelchairs, mobility scooters and family buggies, as well as those on foot or bicycle. The current equine provision will also be improved.

Sustrans has bigger ambitions for National Cycle Network Route 660. In the future, the charity hopes to be able to continue south of Rothwell to connect into Wakefield. Sustrans also hopes to continue north of Temple Newsam to North Leeds. These extensions to the route will be dependent on future funding.