Nineteen of the best pictures from the return of Leeds Christmas Market and Fair

With temperatures plummeting in recent days and the season’s first flurry of snow, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Officially opening yesterday afternoon, the twinkling event will run until December 22, taking over two locations on Millennium Square and City Square, along with festive treats in Victoria Gardens.

There’s the usual array of food and drink on offer, along with 80 timber stalls selling festive goodies and artisan gifts, winter-themed fairground rides and the much-loved skating rink - Ice Cube - which will remain in place until New Year’s Eve.

The new, expanded market was welcomed back for the first time last year after a four-year hiatus, and attracted hundreds of thousands of people in search of a touch of festive spirit. Hope are high that similar numbers will return to the city.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said: “We’re thrilled to declare the Christmas season officially open with the return of the market and Ice Cube to the city centre. It is great also to see City Square playing such a vital role this season and hosting a majestic 45ft Christmas tree.

“The market was hugely popular last year and we’re looking forward to again seeing everyone coming together to enjoy the festive season, which is always a very special time in Leeds.”

