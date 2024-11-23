Nineteen of the best pictures from the return of Leeds Christmas Market and Fair

By Nick Frame

Published 23rd Nov 2024

Leeds Christmas Market and Fair has returned to the city once again as the countdown to the festive period begins.

With temperatures plummeting in recent days and the season’s first flurry of snow, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Officially opening yesterday afternoon, the twinkling event will run until December 22, taking over two locations on Millennium Square and City Square, along with festive treats in Victoria Gardens.

There’s the usual array of food and drink on offer, along with 80 timber stalls selling festive goodies and artisan gifts, winter-themed fairground rides and the much-loved skating rink - Ice Cube - which will remain in place until New Year’s Eve.

The new, expanded market was welcomed back for the first time last year after a four-year hiatus, and attracted hundreds of thousands of people in search of a touch of festive spirit. Hope are high that similar numbers will return to the city.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said: “We’re thrilled to declare the Christmas season officially open with the return of the market and Ice Cube to the city centre. It is great also to see City Square playing such a vital role this season and hosting a majestic 45ft Christmas tree.

“The market was hugely popular last year and we’re looking forward to again seeing everyone coming together to enjoy the festive season, which is always a very special time in Leeds.”

Toasting marshmallows on Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding)

Toasting marshmallows on Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

The entrance to Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding)

The entrance to Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

The Christmas Tree in City Square. (pic by Steve Riding)

The Christmas Tree in City Square. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Tiarna Cosgrove and Lily Greaves of Leeds relax on one of the Christmas teddy bears in Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding)

Tiarna Cosgrove and Lily Greaves of Leeds relax on one of the Christmas teddy bears in Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

The entrance to Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding)

The entrance to Millennium Square. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung tries out the carousel on the opening afternoon. (pic by Steve Riding)

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung tries out the carousel on the opening afternoon. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

