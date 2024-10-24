Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new immersive experience is set to launch in Leeds this Christmas.

Following sellout success in Newcastle last year, Northern Lights is set to make its Yorkshire debut this winter as it takes over grounds of the Grade I-listed gardens of beloved Leeds landmark Temple Newsam house.

The event, which features illuminated installations and a bespoke Christmas Food Village, will be taking place from November 21 to December 31 and has already sold more than 50,000 tickets.

Over one mile long, the Northern Lights Leeds trail will include 14 distinct illuminated zones featuring interactive elements and immersive, bespoke soundtracks that all combine to create an otherworldly sensory experience and capture the magic of the festive season.

Attendees can expect to see ‘Aurora Rising’ which features hundreds of floating orbs synchronised to music in an effortless dance of water, earth. Thousands of mysterious glowing forms will cover the ground in ‘Will-o-the-Wisps’, each one independently illuminated but also capable of inspiring its neighbours.

Northern Lights Leeds have also announced details of the independent food and drink vendors hand-picked to serve festive fare inside the event’s Christmas Village.

Visitors can expect fresh food from the likes of award-winning Greek street food specialists Acropolis, artisan hot dog connoisseurs Diamond Dogs and exciting new mac and cheese makers MacTruck as well as an array of drinks available from a purpose built bar and cellar with hot drinks and sweet treats courtesy of Little Yorkshire Coffee Company.

Presented by event-specialists From The Fields, the team responsible for breathtaking light trails including Cardiff’s Christmas at Bute Park, Northern Lights Newcastle and the multi-award-winning music festival Kendal Calling.

With requests to bring their light trails to venues across the country, the From The Fields team’s close ties to West Yorkshire led them to Leeds this year.

From The Fields and Northern Lights Leeds are proud to be partnering with Leeds Women’s Aid and Leeds Hospitals Charity this year. The event has already raised more than £2000 for the charities, which community fundraising manager at Leeds Hospitals Charity Catherine Butt said was “amazing”.

But there is plenty more for visitors to get involved with including a bucket collection on December 14, festive designs from young patients of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust as well as a very special performance from the Leeds Hospitals Charity Unity Choir.

Catherine said: “We're always trying to reach more people to make sure that you can support the hospitals we have.

“We have eight hospitals across Leeds that we support with funding. Any support is so important to making sure that our hospitals right here in need continue to be world-class and offer the best treatment and care to patients of all ages, and obviously the support that we offer to the amazing NHS staff as well.

“We were absolutely over the moon that this partnership has already raised £2000 for us and Women In Aid as well.

“We can only hope that people are just as generous when we're at site on December 14th with our buckets as well.”

Grace Manion, marketing, charities and communications coordinator at From The Fields, said: “We are incredibly honoured to partner with Leeds Hospitals Charity and Leeds Women's Aid, two organisations whose work resonates deeply with our values and community.

“In choosing which charities to support, we sought those whose impact would be felt most profoundly.

“Leeds Hospitals Trust, with its network of hospitals, touches the lives of nearly everyone in the city, providing care to our most vulnerable in their moments of greatest need. Many of our own customers have been cared for by the Trust, making it only fitting that we have the opportunity to give back and support the charity.

“We also felt it was important to support a charity close to our site, one that would benefit directly from our collaboration.

“Having previously worked with Cardiff Women's Aid during our time there, we’ve seen firsthand the vital role they play, especially at Christmas, a time that can be particularly difficult for women and children facing adversity.

“Our partnership with Leeds Women's Aid allows us to extend that same support here, helping to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Tickets for Northern Lights Leeds are on sale now via the official website. Prices start from £13.95 for children and £19.50 for adults.