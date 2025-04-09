Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Leeds Rhinos signing Kallum Watkins has been told to stay away from tomorrow’s game at his previous club Salford Red Devils.

Watkins, who made 259 appearances for Leeds between 2008 and 2019, rejoined them this week from Salford on a contract until the end of the current season. The 34-year-old had a light training session with Rhinos today (Wednesday) and will be available for the home game against Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday.

The clubs agreed Watkins wouldn’t play this week and had planned to confirm his move after Thursday’s game, but media speculation led to the announcement being brought forward. Speaking at his preview press conference today, Rhinos boss Brad Arthur insisted Watkins sitting out this week’s match is “a good thing for both clubs and respectful to both clubs”.

He said: “I’ve told him I don’t even want him to come to the game and to watch it from home on TV. I don’t know, but I’m sure there have been some difficult times for him. He can focus on being around his family and clearing his head to come back with a bit of energy for us next week. Out of respect to both teams, I feel like it’s best he doesn’t play. I’m pretty sure Salford are of that opinion as well.”

Ash Handley tackles Kallum Watkins during Leeds Rhinos' win at Salford Red Devils in February. Watkins won;t play for either club in the rematch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ryan Hall - who played alongside Watkins in Rhinos’ 2015 treble-winning side - has made a big impact since returning to the club in pre-season and Arthur reckons the latest recruit can do the same. “He’s going to be a handy addition for us,” Arthur predicted.

“He has got that little bit of experience and it’s a nice story, similar to Hally being at the club before and coming back. When we have played Salford, he has been dangerous and a threat, someone we’ve had to be aware of with his carry.”

Second-rowers James Bentley, James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon have all impressed this year and Arthur insisted: “Our forward pack has been pretty consistent and I've been really happy with them. Kallum just adds that extra level of depth and experience.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has been happy with his side's second-rowers - including James Bentley, seen on the attack agianst Warrington Wolves - this season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We've had to play Saints, Wigan and Warrington in the last three games and I believe we should have won all three. We were the better team for longer periods, but in some of the big moments our responses weren't great. That’s where Kallum can help with his experience and staying calm and composed.

“I’m really happy with the forward pack, but I like the idea of having the guys looking around in the dressing sheds knowing there's a lot of really good forwards and wondering where they fit in. It keeps them on their toes.”

Watkins was a centre during his previous spell with Leeds, but shifted to the second-row after joining Salford. “He gives us flexibility,” Arthur added. “He can play back-row and cover in the centres and also serve us well in the middle, without Cameron [Smith]. He can play that ball-playing role and can carry as well. His principles and work ethic in defence would be good in the middle - he gives us options.”