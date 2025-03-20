Record-breaker Ryan Hall admits he wouldn’t have got anywhere in rugby league without being willing to play through the pain barrier.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Rhinos winger will make his 500th career appearance in Saturday’s home game against Wigan Warriors on Saturday. Hall has scored more tries in Betfred Super League than any other player, alongside winning six Grand Finals, three World Club titles and the Challenge Cup twice. But the Leeds-born 37-year-old, who rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR in pre-season, reckons those achievements came through being prepared to play when hurt. Outlining a recent conversation with his father, he said: “I missed the Catalans game because I was injured and he was adamant I should not have played last week.

“But I said I’ve got a milestone game coming up and if I didn’t play injured at any point, I wouldn’t get to 100, never mind 500. There is a bit of playing when you are hurt - I learned that from very early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my first year, 2007, I played nine games and in the ninth game I came off injured - I got a dead leg. That was a Friday night game and on the Monday, I was in the gym on the exercise bike. Tony Smith [Rhinos’ then coach] asked me how I thought I’d be for Friday - because I was in the team and it was my shirt to lose.

Ryan Hall seen during his Leeds Rhinos debut at the first Magic Weekend in 2007. The Bradford Bulls players tackling him are present Rhinos assistant-coach Jamie Langley and Sam Burgess, now in charge of Warrington Wolves. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I was naive at the time and young and I said ‘I don’t know, it really hurts at the moment’. Tony turned round and said ‘you might regret that decision’, because once I’d given up my shirt, it was hard to get back in the team. Ultimately, I didn’t get back in the team, Lee Smith came in and he played in the Grand Final. I missed out and I remember that - sometimes you play hurt.”

Hall has featured in five of Rhinos’ six competitive games this year, taking his tally for the club to 335. He also made 106 appearances for Hull KR and 11 with Sydney Roosters, as well as earning 45 England caps and two for Great Britain.

Though Rhinos are planning to make Friday’s match a celebration of Hall’s career, he is more concerned about picking two precious points, following last week’s Challenge Cup exit against St Helens. “I never thought I’d get to the milestones I have, but I am not too bothered about them,” Hall insisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Hall will make his 500th career appearance when Leeds Rhinos play host to Wigan Warriors on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Everyone else will make a big thing of 500 games, but I just see it as another game. We are playing Wigan, which is a big enough occasion as it is. They won everything last year, they exited the Cup last week so they are going to want to put it right and Leeds versus Wigan is always big, whatever the circumstances. That’s what I am looking at. I am trying to put the accolades to one side and just get on with the 80 minutes of rugby league.”

Even after 500 games, Hall’s not ready to call it quits. As revealed by The Yorkshire Evening Post last December, he has an option in his contract for 2026. He confirmed: “It’s a both ways option and I’ve already put my cards on the table and said I want to go again. It’s up to them now.”