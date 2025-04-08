Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of four first-choice Leeds Rhinos players is close to being decided - and there has been a new twist in their bid to re-sign former captain Kallum Watkins.

Seven of Rhinos’ full-time squad are out of contract at the end of this season. Under a change to the sport’s anti-tampering laws, they were free to speak to rival clubs from last December.

Rhinos have also been in negotiations and the Yorkshire Evening Post understands they are near to reaching agreement with the English-born forward quartet of James Bentley, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd. Nothing has yet been signed, but those deals would be a huge boost for Rhinos if they can get them over the line.

Leeds-born Bentley, 27, joined Rhinos from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season and has been one of the leading players in their pack this term, playing in all six Betfred Super League rounds so far. McDonnell - like Bentley, an Ireland international second-rower - is in his third season at Leeds following a move from hometown club Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos are hopeful of agreeing a new deal with prop Tom Holroyd, who is out of contract at ther end of this season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Spotted by then-coach Rohan Smith playing in the Championship on loan with Leigh, the 25-year-old has missed only six games since joining Leeds and was called into the England squad for last year’s mid-season Test against France, though he did not feature in the matchday 17.

Prop Holroyd - who has one England cap - and second-rower Gannon are both products of Leeds’ academy system, having joined them from the Siddal community club in Halifax and are among the club’s most prized assets. Holroyd, 24, made his debut in 2018, with 21-year-old Gannon’s first appearance coming three years later.

Both have made a strong start to the current campaign, despite concussion issues last year which limited Holroyd to just six games and meant Gannon did not play at all. Wigan Warriors are believed to be interested in Holroyd and ex-Leeds boss Richard Agar is keen to take Gannon to NRL club New Zealand Warriors, where he is an assistant-coach.

Morgan Gannon seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against this Thursday's opponents Salford Red Devils in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The other Rhinos players out of contract this autumn are scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Sam Lisone and outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood. At least one of those will need to be released when Maika Sivo returns to the overseas quota next season, following an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Clark-Wood has made only one appearance so far and is waiting for a chance to show what he can do, but at this stage it seems likely Frawley and Lisone will move on at the end of this year.

The YEP can also reveal Leeds’ interest in Watkins, who is captain of Thursday’s hosts Salford Red Devils, is still alive, despite him returning to training and playing in last Friday’s Challenge Cup defeat at Catalans Dragons. As reported last week, Leeds spoke to Watkins and his agent after Salford notified them of his availability, but an initial offer to the club was turned down.

However, Salford are still under a sustainability cap imposed by the RFL following their well-publicised off-field problems and Leeds’ bid remains on the table. Rhinos haven’t given up hope of the transfer going through after Thursday’s game, though Salford’s financial circumstances will be the determining factor and St Helens are also believed to be interested in the ex-England man who can play at centre or second-row.

Meanwhile, coach Brad Arthur’s situation at Leeds remains unchanged. He is contracted to the end of this season and Rhinos are keen to keep him beyond that, but the former Parramatta Eels boss has made it clear he would like to return to the NRL - where his two sons play - if an opportunity arises. Talks are continuing between the club and coach and a decision has not yet been reached.