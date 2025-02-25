Leeds Rhinos have revealed the extent of the injury suffered by co-captain Cameron Smith in last weekend’s win at Salford Red Devils.

Smith limped off late in the first-half and is expected to be sidelined until late-April or early-May after being diagnosed with a syndesmosis injury to an ankle. The club statement confirmed: “He will see a consultant on Wednesday who will decide if the back-rower requires surgery. Regardless of whether he has surgery or not, he is likely to be out for a period of eight-10 weeks.”

Smith was one of three injuries picked up during last Saturday’s 32-6 win. Stand-off Brodie Croft has been ruled out of the home derby with Castleford Tigers on Sunday because of concussion, but scrum-half Matt Frawley is expected to feature despite stitches in a badly cut hand.

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is due to return this weekend after concussion kept him out of the game at Salford. Leeds have already lost winger Maika Sivo (knee) for the entire 2025 season and centre Ned McCormack could miss the full campaign with a hamstring problem. Half-back Jack Sinfield has been sidelined for the past two games because of a bruised foot and full-back Lachie Miller (calf muscle) is yet to play this year. Forward Ben Littlewood and centre Max Simpson are on the long-term casualty list, both with hamstring issues.