'Love it here, miss my boys': coach Brad Arthur gives Leeds Rhinos future update amid NRL return speculation
The Australian joined Rhinos on an initial 10-week deal last July and that was extended the following month until the end of 2025. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (Thursday) game at Salford Red Devils, Arthur insisted he is loving his time at Leeds, but being away from his sons - who play in the southern hemisphere NRL - is “tough”.
Responding to speculation in the Australian media suggesting he is set for a return to Australia, Arthur confirmed he hasn’t made a decision about next season. He said: “Of course I’d love to get an opportunity to coach in the NRL, but the situation hasn’t changed for me.
“I have got two boys I’ve been away from for nine months and it is tough for me, it is hard. I don’t know how I am going to feel about being away from them in the next two months, let alone another seven. I am a dad and my youngest boy [Matt Arthur] makes his debut for Newcastle [Knights] this weekend and I am not there.
“I feel like I am not fulfilling my dad duties and that is the hardest bit for me. It is purely family, because in terms of job satisfaction, I love it here - I really do. I love my job, the people are great and I like working with this team. I feel like we are getting better and are still going to get better. I also believe I probably need another full pre-season and the finished product is a 12- or 18-month job with these guys.”
Arthur, who spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta before being dismissed last summer, stressed he feels Rhinos are heading in the right direction and the club haven’t put him under pressure to give them an answer about next year. “The club is building strong,” he added.
“Bleasy [sporting director Ian Blease] is putting together a good list and [chairman] Paul Caddick’s committed to putting together a good team and having good staff, which we’ve got. There’s no pressure from the club. We sat down last week – me, Paul and Bleasy – and discussed it.
“Until they need a dead-set cut off date and an answer…they are comfortable at the minute just letting it flow. They understand it is just a family situation, it’s as simple as that. I have been honest and consistent all the way through - job satisfaction is great, I just miss my boys and being a dad and being around my family, which I hope everyone understands.”
Though Rhinos are keen to retain Arthur, he revealed: “There hasn’t been a formal offer, there doesn’t need to be, because we have got that relationship and trust. If I say to Ian and Paul ‘I want to stay’, we’ll work the rest of it out from there. It’s not about money or length of the term, it’s purely whether I can be away from my two boys for much longer. That’s the hardest bit for me.
“At some stage I get that the club needs to make their decision and they are going to have to put a line in the sand and say ‘we need to know what you’re doing’. What I do know is I am committed to helping the club now and next week and in five months’ time and setting the club up for long-term.
“I feel like the playing group and where the staff are at at the moment, they know exactly what’s required around expectations and standards and what’s needed to be successful and they can be driving it themselves. I feel like whether I am here next year or not, the club’s in good hands.”
Whatever happens, Arthur’s focus is on ensuring Rhinos have a successful season and a bright future. “Whether I am here next year or not, I want to set it up for next year, for myself or another coach and the club,” he stated.
“I want to make sure people were happy with the decision to get me over here, the players learn something off me and they become better players, a better team and better people. I have learned something from it and got something out of it as well.
“We’d love to be playing at the right end of the season - that’s what we are all working towards, but I just want to make sure the club keeps getting better with each game and each season from here on.”
