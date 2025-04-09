Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Salford Red Devils kicks off this week’s Super League action and every match will be broadcast live or streamed as it happens.

Rhinos are involved in one of Sky Sports’ two exclusive fixtures in Betfred Super League round seven, with a full 30-minute build-up to kick-off on a main channel, which means the game can be recorded or watched later. Wakefield Trinity travel to St Helens the following evening and Castleford Tigers have home advantage against Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

Both those matches will be shown via the Sky Sports+ red button and on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ streaming service. Here’s how to watch all this weekend’s Super League matches, with channel details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Every Super League match this season will be broadcast or streamed live. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, April 10: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ from 7.30pm.

Friday, April 11: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, April 12: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+; Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, April 13: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.