Boss Brad Arthur expects star forward Morgan Gannon to be a Leeds Rhinos player next year.

The highly-rated 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and is wanted by NRL club New Zealand Warriors, according to media reports. But speaking at his weekly preview press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (Friday) game at Warrington Wolves, Arthur insisted the best option for Gannon’s development is to stay at Leeds.

Rhinos are keen to keep Gannon, who is widely regarded as one of the European’s most promising young forwards and a likely England international. Asked about the speculation, Arthur said: “Bleasy [sporting director] Ian Blease is in the process of working with his management on extending his deal. What I do know is Morgan loves the club here and appreciates what the club has done for him.

“All the indications are that he wants to continue to play here. At some stage, he might have the aspiration and desire to play in the NRL, but I think that might be further down the track.

Morgan Gannon scores for Leeds Rhinos in their Super League round two win at Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s his choice and his business, but I’m pretty comfortable I know where he’s at. I would expect him to be playing for Leeds next year, but until it’s sorted, the decision has yet to be made.”

Richard Agar - who was in charge at Rhinos when Gannon made his first team debut four years ago - is an assistant coach at the Warriors. Arthur said the player - whose father Jim Gannon was born in Australia and played in the elite competition there before moving to Super League - “would be excited about that kind of interest”.

But he stressed: “He is a pretty level-headed kid and knows he's still a long way off where he can get to with his development. Does he have the potential to eventually play in the NRL? He might do, but I think, at the moment, he's best served to stay here.”

Morgan Gannon returned to Leeds Rhinos' side this year after missing the whole 2024 campaign because of injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Gannon is ever-present with Rhinos so far this season, after concussion kept him out of action for the entire 2024 campaign. He has started three games - including one at stand-off - and been on the bench for the other four, but Arthur reckons he is still finding his feet after the long layoff.

“He is doing lots of good things,” Arthur said. “We have taken it slowly with him and will continue to take it slow with him. He has started a couple of games, had a few games off the bench and we will keep progressing his minutes.

“He has played a bit on both sides of the field and a bit at six; he gives us that flexibility and it is all part of his development and growth. Come the end of the year, I’m sure he’d like to be locking down a starting spot and being an 80-minute player, but he is still young and off the back of what's happened to him previously, we think we are tracking okay with our plan. He is doing a good job and knows his worth to the team and what his responsibilities are.”