Leeds Rhinos rocked as star trio leave women's side: St Helens snap up England ace, others set to follow

Three of the brightest stars in Leeds Rhinos’ women’s team have left the club.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported earlier this week Rhinos were hopeful of hanging on to most of their leading players, despite interest from rival clubs in England duo Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle and former Betfred Women’s Super League young player of the year Caitlin Casey. But today (Thursday) the club confirmed that trio have moved on.

All three had been attracting interest from Wigan Warriors, but St Helens immediately followed Leeds’ announcement by confirming they have re-signed 35-year-old Hardcastle, who left them to join Leeds ahead of the 2023 season. Hoyle – another former Saints player – and Casey are expected to follow her to TW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardcastle played 32 times for Leeds, including back-to-back Challenge Cup showpieces at Wembley and last year’s Grand Final. Hoyle, 31, signed for Rhinos from Saints ahead of the 2024 season and featured 16 times. Casey, 20, came through the Rhinos Academy from the Oulton Raidettes community club and made the first of her 36 appearances last season. Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “We would like to thank all three players for their contribution to the Rhinos and wish them all the best for the future.”

Amy Hardcastle in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wigan Warriors in September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have also lost captain Hanna Butcher and forward Beth Lockwood to retirement from this year’s squad. Three-quarter Sophie Robinson won’t be at the club next year and England forward Zoe Hornby left during the 2024 season. Looking on the bright side, Blease added: “We are lucky to have an outstanding academy at the Rhinos.

“One of the highlights for the club last season was the emergence of some of the young players in our system with Ebony Stead, Ruby Bruce, Grace Short and Ruby Walker all making their debuts and having a big impact on the team. I know the coaching staff are excited to see what will come from them next season and there are many more talented players who are pushing for their chance in the first team.

“Leeds is a club that has a proud and successful history of developing their own players and we can see that with the likes of Lucy Murray who was a Women of Steel nominee this year, Ruby Enright, Evie Cousins, Keara Bennett and Caitlin Beevers all coming through the academy and becoming established Super League players. Alongside this we have been working behind the scenes on recruitment for the 2025 WSL season and the team are looking forward to getting back together soon to begin pre-season.”