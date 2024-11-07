Leeds Rhinos confirm Boxing Day game prices: Ryan Hall, Maika Sivo set to feature v Wakefield Trinity
Rhinos will face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Thursday, December 26, with an 11.30am kick-off. The club say all their off-season signings, including Betfred Super League’s top try scorer Ryan Hall and former NRL star Maika Sivo, will feature.
Ticket prices for 2024 or 2025 season members are £19 standing and £24 seated for adults, £15 and £20 for concessions and £7 and £12 for juniors. Prices are £3 higher for non-members or for members buying after midnight on Christmas Day.
The game will be Trinity’s first since beating Toulouse Olympique in October’s Betfred Championship Grand Final. Rhinos hold the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge trophy following a 41-22 victory last year.