Leeds Rhinos confirm Boxing Day game prices: Ryan Hall, Maika Sivo set to feature v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:10 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 14:14 BST
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed details of their annual Christmas derby.

Rhinos will face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Thursday, December 26, with an 11.30am kick-off. The club say all their off-season signings, including Betfred Super League’s top try scorer Ryan Hall and former NRL star Maika Sivo, will feature.

placeholder image
Ticket prices for 2024 or 2025 season members are £19 standing and £24 seated for adults, £15 and £20 for concessions and £7 and £12 for juniors. Prices are £3 higher for non-members or for members buying after midnight on Christmas Day.

Ryan Hall seen in action for Leeds Rhinos in the 2008 Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.placeholder image
Ryan Hall seen in action for Leeds Rhinos in the 2008 Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

The game will be Trinity’s first since beating Toulouse Olympique in October’s Betfred Championship Grand Final. Rhinos hold the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge trophy following a 41-22 victory last year.

Related topics:RhinosNRLSuper League
