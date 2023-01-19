The signing is a huge statement of intent by Rhinos as they prepare to defend the Betfred Women’s Super League trophy they took off Saints last year.

As well as removing a key player from one of their main rivals, Hardcastle’s signing adds more firepower to Rhinos’ already potent back division.

The 33-year-old has been an England international since 2009 and played in four successive World Cups, scoring five tries in three matches during last year’s tournament.

Amy Hardcastle scores for England in their World Cup win over Papua New Guinea at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

She played for Bradford Bulls from 2009-2019 and made her St Helens debut in 2021, when they finished top of Super League and won the Challenge Cup and Grand Final.

Hardcastle was a Challenge Cup winner again last season and finished her Saints career with 51 tries in just 28 appearances.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell, who played alongside Hardcastle at Bradford, is excited about what she will add to Leeds.

“She’ll bring quality in the way she plays,” Forsell predicted. “She’ll bring a bit of leadership and it’s exciting to work with her.

New Rhinos signing Amy Hardcastle on the charge for England against Brazil at Headingley last November. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“Yes, she’s a great player, but I think there’s things in her game she can improve and she is really excited about that as well.”

Hardcastle works in the accident and emergency department at Calderdale Royal Hospital in her home town of Halifax.

Forsell added: “She’s looking forward to playing and enjoying her rugby and it will make it a bit easier for her without as much travel.”

Hardcastle will strengthen a Rhinos back line which already included England centre Fran Goldthorpe - who is considering an approach to play in Australia - and Caitlin Beevers.

Amy Hardcastle in action for St Helens against Rhinos last season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Half-back Courtney Winfield-Hill, who captained Rhinos from the team’s debut in 2018 to last year, has now retired and Forsell insisted: “It’s important some players come in with experience.

“We have got a lot of signings from our academy and other areas who don’t have as much experience.

“They are great players, but having someone with her experience will be great for us.”