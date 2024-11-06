Leeds Rhinos hopeful of keeping women's team stars despite Wigan Warriors interest

Leeds Rhinos are hopeful of holding on to the biggest names in their women’s squad, despite competition from Wigan Warriors.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Wigan, who finished fourth in Betfred Women’s Super League this year, two places behind Leeds, are interested in signing England internationals Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle and also have half-back Caitlin Casey on their radar. Rhinos are in a transitional phase after the retirement of captain Hanna Butcher and forward Beth Lockwood, plus long-serving three-quarter Sophie Robinson’s departure at the end of the 2024 season.

England forward Zoe Hornby left midway through the year to take time out from the game and is understood to be interesting Super League champions York Valkyrie, if she decides to resume her playing career. Rhinos also have a host of influential players, including Caitlin Beevers, Grace Field, Elle Frain, Ruby Enright and Jasmine Cudjoe on the long-term injury list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Hardcastle, of Leeds Rhinos, applauds the crowd after after England's victory over Wales at AMT Headingley last Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

However, Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease is optimistic the rest of this year’s senior squad will stay together and confirmed they are looking at bringing in some new faces. “You will always get ones who might want to leave, for whatever reason, but I think the vast majority will stay,” Blease said.

“We’re hopeful of keeping the existing squad together and we are looking to strengthen, definitely. We have some very good girls in the academy, but they are a couple of years away so we need a couple to add to the existing squad.

“That’s what Leon Crick [acting-coach during Lois Forsell’s maternity leave] is doing at the moment. We are also advertising for a women’s talent identification co-ordinator. We are trying to bring a bit more talent identification into the group.”

The part-time role will be responsible for scouting players from under-15s through to open-age, focusing on local talent, rugby union clubs and universities, other Super League sides and the Women’s Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Shona Hoyle tackles her Leeds Rhinos teammate Bethan Dainton, who is captain of Wales, during last Saturday's international at AMT Headingley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos reached the Challenge Cup final last season, but were beaten at home by York in the play-offs, meaning they were absent from the Grand Final for the first time since began in 2018. Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers women have signed Rhinos academy centre Angel Bentley, who made one substitute appearance in Super League in 2023.