Leeds Rhinos have “left the door open” after England forward Zoe Hornby confirmed a shock decision to leave the club.

The Newcastle-born prop, who joined Rhinos from Whitley Bay Barbarians in 2021, scored 29 tries in 45 appearances for Leeds. She was a Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final winner in 2022, after being player of the match in that season’s Challenge Cup showpiece.

In total Hornby, 25, played in three Grand Finals and a similar number of Challenge Cup deciders and has three England caps, having made her debut against Canada at AMT Headingley in the 2022 World Cup. Announcing her decision, she said: “It is with a heavy heart I will be leaving Leeds as I have decided to take a step back from rugby.

“At this stage in my personal life and my career, I think because of the commitment playing requires, along with the travel from Newcastle, it is the right thing for me to do at this time. There have been many highlights over the last three seasons, but it’s the memories we make with the girls after and before the games that stand out, spending that quality time with each other.

Zoe Hornby is tackled by Beri Salihi during Leeds Rhinos' loss to St Helens at AMT Headingley last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Winning the Grand Final was obviously an amazing experience, we had a great day and evening, but it’s the little things after training; if you have had a bad day when someone messages you to ask if you are all right and that’s what we have at Leeds. I will cherish those memories and the friendships I have made.”

She added: “I am privileged to have had the opportunity to play for England, I have worked really hard to get myself there and I want to thank all the England and Leeds coaches who have helped me. Seeing the progress since I started after transitioning from union, I am grateful for all the opportunities.

“I will now be focused on progressing my career with Newcastle Falcons Foundation. We have a girls’ and a college team so hopefully we can continue to develop those, but I am looking forward to the future and all that comes.”

Zoe Hornby in England training ahead of last month's Test against France. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell admitted: “We are gutted to see Zoe leave the Rhinos and take a step back from rugby, but we understand her decision as she looks to gain a balance in her personal life and progress her career. She should be proud of her achievements at our club.

“She has put in a lot of dedication to play rugby league, travelling to training on a night and match days from her home in Newcastle and I know her teammates are grateful for that commitment and she will be missed. She leaves with our best wishes and knows the door is open should she make the decision to return to the sport in the future.”

Hornby’s final game was last Saturday’s defeat by St Helens at Headingley. Academy acting-half Ruby Bruce coil;d make her Super League debut when Rhinos face hosts Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park on Sunday (noon). Ruby Enright has joined Beth Lockwood, Elle Frain, Grace Field, Sophie Nuttall, Jasmine Cudjoe and Kaiya Glynn on Rhinos’ casualty list.