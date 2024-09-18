Leeds Rhinos duo nominated for top awards
Second-rower Lucy Murray, who was this week named Rhinos women’s player of the year, has been shortlisted for the honour, alongside St Helens scrum-half Faye Gaskin and Georgie Hetherington of York Valkyrie.
Murray’s teammate Bella Sykes, who can play prop or acting-half, is a young player of the year nominee. She is up against Wigan Warriors duo Isabel Rowe and Eva Hunter for the honour which is open to players aged 19 or younger at the start of this season.
Wigan Warriors’ Denis Betts, Amanda Wilkinson, of Barrow Raiders and St Helens’ Matty Smith are the coach of the year nominees. Winners will be announced at the Betfred Super League awards night at the Royal Armouries, in Leeds, on Tuesday, October 8.
