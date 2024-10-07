Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup and Grand Final winner has announced she won’t be playing for the club next year.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger/centre Sophie Robinson is taking time away from the game to spend a year in Australia and recover from an injury. Robinson was a member of Rhinos’ first women’s squad, six years ago and scored 47 tries in 84 appearances.

She was a Challenge Cup winner in 2018 and 2019 and also played twice at Wembley, becoming the first Rhinos women to score at the national stadium in 2023 and featuring again this year. She featured in four Grand Finals and was a Super League winner two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Robinson scores for Leeds Rhinos against WIgan Warriors last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I have been so proud to represent my hometown club,” Robinson said. “When I went to the trials back in 2017 it was a dream of mine to play for Leeds Rhinos, so when I got the email to say I was selected I was so proud.

“Back then I probably wouldn’t have expected to have some of the experiences I have had with this club, to get to play in all the finals and to play at Headingley. I am so grateful for the opportunities and to be part of its history.

“For me it is the best club in the world and I am glad I have got to pull that shirt on for the past seven seasons. It has been a privilege every time I have run out on that pitch wearing a Leeds Rhinos badge.”

She added: “I would like to thank all the fans who have supported me and the team during my time as a Rhinos player. There are a lot of loyal fans and support that we see each week and I am grateful for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Robinson in action for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens in May. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“They have got us through some tough matches. Please keep supporting the girls, because they are only going to keep on getting better and progress. The young talent is amazing here.”

Robinson made her farewell appearance in last month’s Super League semi-final loss to eventual champions Yor Valkyrie. Rhinos women’s coach Lois Forsell hailed Robinson as “integral to the success Leeds have had since our formation in 2018”. She stated: “She has been a great role model for young girls in Leeds, showing a pathway from community rugby through to women’s Super League as she started at Farnley Falcons and played at Stanningley. “It was great to play alongside Sophie and then to go on and coach her. She is Leeds through and through and gave her all when she walked out in blue and amber. She will be missed by us all and we wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Another member of Rhinos’ first squad, forward Beth Lockwood, has confirmed her retirement. Lockwood played alongside Robinson in Leeds’ 2022 Grand Final win against York.