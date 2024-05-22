Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Her coach and captain both believe Leeds Rhinos have unearthed a “special” talent in full-back Ruby Enright.

The 20-year-old was player of the match, scoring two tries and three goals, when Rhinos defeated Wigan Warriors 34-20 in last Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final. This is Enright’s second season as part of Rhinos’ senior squad and she has played in all eight games so far, touching down 13 times and landing 52 successful kicks.

Enright featured in last year’s Cup final defeat by St Helens - who Rhinos visit on Friday and face again at Wembley 15 days later - and coach Lois Forsell enthused: “The amount she has matured over the past six-nine-12 months is incredible. She is a young player, but a special player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enright played for community clubs Drighlington and Dewsbury Moor and signed for Leeds aged 15. However, an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in 2020 kept her off the field until last season and Forsell said: “People don’t realise the journey Ruby has been on this year.

Ruby Enright scores the second of her two tries in Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup semi-final win against Wigan Warriors.Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“She had it quite tough when Covid hit, she had knee surgery and it has been quite a prolonged return. She managed to get in and do some recovery with the first team - while we had different rules during the Covid period - but she had to work really hard to get back, given the time the injury occurred and the lack of game time. It is credit to her, in terms of how hard she has worked, to get this far.”

Assessing Enright’s impact this season, Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher described her as “pivotal to us at the moment”. She said: “She has really come out of her shell from last year.

“I think game on game she is getting better and better and building her confidence. I am mega-proud of her; she’s always there at training, doing extras and doing kicking practice. She is great for the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby Enright lands a conversion for Leeds Rhinos in their Challenge Cup semi-final win against Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com