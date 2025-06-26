Leeds Rhinos reveal squad priority as decisions loom on future of overseas trio
Scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Sam Lisone and outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who are all on the import quota, are the only players with a Rhinos squad number yet to be contracted for 2026, either at Leeds or another club. Frawley is just one week into a month-long loan at Huddersfield Giants and featured in their win away to Warrington Wolves - only their second victory of the campaign so far - last week.
Huddersfield signed the Australian - who also played for them in 2019 - following an injury to scrum-half Adam Clune, which has subsequently been diagnosed as season-ending hamstring damage. Barring injuries in their halves, Rhinos are understood to be willing to extend the loan deal after the initial period, but will include a clause preventing Frawley from playing when the sides meet at John Smith’s Stadium in September, if he hasn’t been recalled by then.
Though second-rower Morgan Gannon has been ruled out of tomorrow’s (Friday) home game against Leigh Leopards, Rhinos have a relatively healthy squad and aren’t planning a signing to fill the gap left by Frawley’s move. “If you want to continue to improve and progress as a club, you are always looking to try and strengthen your roster,” coach Brad Arthur said.
“We are very happy with the roster at the moment; you just don’t know what happens from week to week, but we are not actively out there chasing anything in particular. We are going to be nice and patient and calculated about any movement we have to make. It is more at the moment - and Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] is doing a good job and close to finishing it - about retaining the guys we want to keep and trying to let this squad have two or three years together as a team.
“That’s how combinations grow and performances get better. This group is only five or six months in and you’d like to think our best footy is still a little bit ahead of us.”
Frawley is likely to move on when his contract expires this autumn, but Rhinos are hoping to agree a new deal with former Samoa international Lisone, though he is considering returning to Australia for personal reasons. Aussie Ethan Clark-Wood has made one first team appearance since a short-notice move to Leeds at the end of pre-season. He replaced Fijian winger Maika Sivo, who was ruled out for the season with knee damage before making his Rhinos debut, on the overseas quota.
Of Clark-Wood, Arthur said: “There’s opportunity for all these guys to train well, then play well in the reserves and try and get an opportunity in the first team, then when they do they have to make the most of it. From there, contracts take care of themselves. At the moment he is enjoying his time over here. He understands the position he is in and he will be given every opportunity to try and earn a spot for next year.”
