Leeds Rhinos reveal squad priority as decisions loom on future of overseas trio

Leeds Rhinos’ squad priority has been revealed as they contemplate the future of three overseas players.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Sam Lisone and outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who are all on the import quota, are the only players with a Rhinos squad number yet to be contracted for 2026, either at Leeds or another club. Frawley is just one week into a month-long loan at Huddersfield Giants and featured in their win away to Warrington Wolves - only their second victory of the campaign so far - last week.

Huddersfield signed the Australian - who also played for them in 2019 - following an injury to scrum-half Adam Clune, which has subsequently been diagnosed as season-ending hamstring damage. Barring injuries in their halves, Rhinos are understood to be willing to extend the loan deal after the initial period, but will include a clause preventing Frawley from playing when the sides meet at John Smith’s Stadium in September, if he hasn’t been recalled by then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though second-rower Morgan Gannon has been ruled out of tomorrow’s (Friday) home game against Leigh Leopards, Rhinos have a relatively healthy squad and aren’t planning a signing to fill the gap left by Frawley’s move. “If you want to continue to improve and progress as a club, you are always looking to try and strengthen your roster,” coach Brad Arthur said.

Matt Frawley made a winning start with Huddersfield Giants at Warrington Wolves last week and his spell on loan from Leeds Rhinos is likely to be extended. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We are very happy with the roster at the moment; you just don’t know what happens from week to week, but we are not actively out there chasing anything in particular. We are going to be nice and patient and calculated about any movement we have to make. It is more at the moment - and Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] is doing a good job and close to finishing it - about retaining the guys we want to keep and trying to let this squad have two or three years together as a team.

“That’s how combinations grow and performances get better. This group is only five or six months in and you’d like to think our best footy is still a little bit ahead of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos are keen to agree a new contract with Sam Lisone. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Of Clark-Wood, Arthur said: “There’s opportunity for all these guys to train well, then play well in the reserves and try and get an opportunity in the first team, then when they do they have to make the most of it. From there, contracts take care of themselves. At the moment he is enjoying his time over here. He understands the position he is in and he will be given every opportunity to try and earn a spot for next year.”