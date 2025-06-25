Leeds Rhinos have suffered an injury setback ahead of Friday’s crunch home clash with Leigh Leopards.

Rhinos - who are fourth in Betfred Super League, one place and a point behind Leigh - will be without second-rower Morgan Gannon after he was hurt in the 18-4 defeat at St Helens five days ago. Gannon took a knock to a shin and was not included when coach Brad Arthur named his initial squad today (Wednesday).

The 21-year-old has undergone a scan, but the extent of the injury is not yet known. Gannon has scored five tries in 16 competitive appearances this term. Rhinos are still in a healthy position with only Gannon, long-term casualty Maika Sivo and Matt Frawley, who is on loan at Huddersfield Giants, unavailable from their top 20 squad numbers.

Morgan Gannon will miss Leeds Rhinos' huge home game against Leigh Leopards this week. Picture by Steve Riding.

Outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who didn’t play against Saints, also drops out from last week’s 21, with full-back Alfie Edgell and teenage back-rower Presley Cassell, who has yet to make his first team debut, being drafted in. Edgell is back in contention after a shoulder injury.

Hooker Andy Ackers, prop Cooper Jenkins - who was 18th man - and half-back Jack Sinfield retain their place after not featuring in the matchday 17 at TW Stadium. All three played for the reserves when they beat Wakefield Trinity 48-0 last Thursday.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam has named only a 20-man squad. He will select from the 21 announced ahead of last Saturday’s win at Catalans Dragons, minus Alec Tuitavake who is serving a one-match ban.

Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell.

Leigh’s 21 is: David Armstrong, Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Keanan Brand, Ethan O’Neill, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, Joe Ofahengaue.