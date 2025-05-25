Leeds Rhinos news: Sam Lisone contract hint after 2 tries in win v Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has refused to rule out a new deal for man of the moment Sam Lisone.

The substitute prop rampaged over for two tries during the 29-6 win at Castleford Tigers which lifted Rhinos into third spot on the Betfred Super League table. His current deal ends this autumn, but - in his post-match press conference - Arthur suggested the former Samoa international’s return to Australia is not a done deal.

Lisone, who joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2023 campaign, is on the overseas quota and has admitted it is tough being away from partner Georgia Hale, who plays in the National Rugby League Women’s competition. He struggled to find his form earlier in the campaign, but has been growing in influence in recent games and asked about Lisone’s future, Arthur insisted: “Sam has got something to offer.”

Sam Lisone storms over for his second try in Leeds Rhinos' 29-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He said: “I don’t know what the situation exactly is, but Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] is working at it. We have worked really hard to put together this team and I still think their best footy is a long time further down the track. We certainly want to keep most of them together. It’s not easy, but Bleasey is working hard at it and I think the club has done a really good job. Sam has got something to offer.”

Tigers lost big forward Tom Amone to a head injury early on after he was hurt trying to tackle Lisone and Muizz Mustapha suffered a similar setback in the final moments. “He was really good,” Arthur said of Lisone’s performance. “The last month, he has been good.

“There’s no point bringing him on and then us making mistakes and spending the next three sets defending, which is what we did last week. He has got a very damaging carry so we need to keep the ball in his hands and we did that today.

“Sam has worked really hard on his weight. We challenged him on that and him keeping himself there and he is doing it. He said himself he wanted to be the best impact player in the game and he is getting towards that.”