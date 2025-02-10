Leeds Rhinos have moved quickly to fill the gap in their squad left by star winger Maika Sivo’s season-long injury.

Australian centre Ethan Clark-Wood was due to arrive at AMT Headingley today to begin a one-year contract. His signing was announced this morning, two weeks after Sivo was ruled out of the entire 2025 campaign with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Sivo, who was hurt during Ash Handley’s testimonial against Wigan Warriors on January 26, is contracted to Leeds until the end of 2027, but will not count on this year’s salary cap as he hasn’t played a competitive game. Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post he has received overseas quota dispensation for Sivo from the RFL, allowing the club to bring in Clark-Wood.

Leeds Rhinos' new signing Ethan Clark-Wood, seen during Sydney Roosters' NRL pre-season challenge match against South Sydney Rabbitohs on February 23 last year. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

The 24-year-old is an unknown quantity in this country, having not played in Australia’s NRL. He is a product of the Penrith Panthers’ junior system and featured for St George-Illawarra and Sydney Roosters in his development career.

Clark-Wood played for the Roosters against South Sydney in last year’s pre-season challenge and has been training with NRL side Gold Coast Titans. He was due to spend this year with Tweed Seagulls in the second-tier Queensland Cup.

“I can’t wait to get started with the Rhinos and I am excited about the opportunity,” Clark-Wood said. “I first spoke to [coach] Brad Arthur on the phone last Tuesday, so it has happened very quickly. Brad asked me about what I wanted from my career and he told me what he was looking for from me.

“It was a good conversation and it really made my mind up. Up until this year, I had never lived away from home but it has been good over the last few months to be at Tweed and get used to that. I suppose it was good taster to move away and I feel I am ready for this opportunity to come to England.”

Clark-Wood is confident his NRL training will stand him in good stead for Betfred Super League. “I feel it was good to compete with the Gold Coast boys in pre-season, that has primed and prepared me to come over to England and show what I can do,” he vowed.

“Training with NRL players every day has given me confidence for sure; when you are competing against those guys, naturally you are going to get better. I have signed a one- year deal, which I think is great for all parties. I want to stay for longer but it is up to me to show what I can do to try and make it an extended stay.”

Rhinos switched co-captain Ash Handley from wing to centre this year and also have England international Harry Newman in Clark-Wood’s position. Arthur said: “We are pleased to have brought in Ethan and look forward to integrating him into our group. It was disappointing to lose Maika for the season, but we have looked to bring some depth to our backs by bringing Ethan in. We have some very talented young backs at our club and it is important they too have opportunities to develop and grow in the coming years, which is why we have just done the one year deal for now.”

Blease added: “Ethan comes from good systems over in Australia at Penrith, St George and the Roosters, so we know he knows the standards that are required. He has impressed us with his determination to succeed, backing himself to perform well in Super League and earning his place in the team.” Clark-Wood could come into contention for Saturday’s home derby against Wakefield Trinity in Super League round one.