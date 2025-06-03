Leeds Rhinos news: Sam Lisone's 'no other team' vow as contract decision looms

In-form forward Sam Lisone has spoken about his Leeds Rhinos future and admitted: “There’s no other team I’d want to play for.”

Lisone, who joined Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season, has hit a rich vein of form over the past couple of months, including a barnstorming two-try performance in the recent win at Castleford Tigers. Speaking after that game, coach Brad Arthur hinted a new contract could be on the table for the 31-year-old Auckland-born powerhouse when his current deal ends this autumn.

“There’s a lot of things to weigh up for me, which I think everyone knows with my partner away,” Lisone confirmed. “We will see, when the time’s right it will resolve itself.” But he stressed: “I love it here, there’s no other team I’d want to play for, to be honest.”

Sam Lisone, front middle of picture, celebrates Leeds Rhinos' win against Wakefield Trinity with, left to right, Kallum Watkins, Ash Handley and Riley Lumb. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Last weekend’s 22-18 win at home to Wakefield Trinity was a memorable one for Lisone, who - along with teammate Mikolaj Oledzki - played his 200th career game. It was also Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease awareness fixture and the victory was dedicated to Rob Burrow, two days before the first anniversary of the eight-time Grand Final winner’s death.

“Wakefield are a quality side and they came to play,” Lisone reflected. “It was a great effort from the boys and I was really stoked they could give me and Mik a good day. Two hundred games - I still remember my first game and I am very grateful to the club for allowing me to achieve that - and to my past coaches and teams too.

“The game [against Wakefield] was special, for Rob. I remember watching last year against Leigh and how special and emotional that was, so to be part of it and to win like that - gritty, right at the end - was a good feeling.”

Sam Lisone scores the second of his two tries in Leeds Rhinos' win at Castleford Tigers last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Though Rhinos returned to third place in the Betfred Super League table, Lisone admitted they have things to work on ahead of their home meeting with Warrington Wolves on Saturday, June 14, after Wakefield went close to wiping out Leeds’ 22-6 half-time lead. “The first 40 was good from the boys, we started really well,” he said.

“The second 40, I’ll put my hand up - I was in that. We’ll have a look at the tape, but we have got to work on that. Wakefield are a quality side and some key players stood up, but we dug deep to get the win and I am happy we could for our fans and for Rob.”

Leeds were on the back foot and finished the game with 12 players on the field after James Bentley was sin-binned two minutes from the end. Lisone added: “The theme all week was doing it for Rob, so when it got tough, the boys stood up and we were happy to get the two points and four [wins] on the trot.”