How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench as changes expected v Leigh Leopards

By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
There will be at least one forced change when Leeds Rhinos square up to Leigh Leopards on Friday, but coach Brad Arthur may be contemplating more.

Second-row Morgan Gannon has been ruled out with a shin injury suffered during last week’s 18-4 loss at St Helens. A below-par performance brought Rhinos’ five-game winning run to an end and Arthur was critical of his side’s attitude.

One option is to give the same players an opportunity to put things right. However, with most of his senior squad fit, Arthur may be tempted to shake things up and give an opportunity to a couple of forwards who have impressed in the reserves. Here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up for the fourth versus third Betfred Super League showdown.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Was disappointed with his own performance last week and will be keen to bounce back.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Was disappointed with his own performance last week and will be keen to bounce back. Photo: Steve Riding

Experience could be crucial in what is a big game.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Experience could be crucial in what is a big game. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Ever-present this season and that's unlikely to change on Friday.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Ever-present this season and that's unlikely to change on Friday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Started at centre in all Leeds' 17 competitive games this year.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Started at centre in all Leeds' 17 competitive games this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had a good game last week and scored Rhinos' only try.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

Had a good game last week and scored Rhinos' only try. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

