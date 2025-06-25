Second-row Morgan Gannon has been ruled out with a shin injury suffered during last week’s 18-4 loss at St Helens . A below-par performance brought Rhinos’ five-game winning run to an end and Arthur was critical of his side’s attitude.

One option is to give the same players an opportunity to put things right. However, with most of his senior squad fit, Arthur may be tempted to shake things up and give an opportunity to a couple of forwards who have impressed in the reserves. Here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up for the fourth versus third Betfred Super League showdown.