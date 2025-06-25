Second-row Morgan Gannon has been ruled out with a shin injury suffered during last week’s 18-4 loss at St Helens. A below-par performance brought Rhinos’ five-game winning run to an end and Arthur was critical of his side’s attitude.
One option is to give the same players an opportunity to put things right. However, with most of his senior squad fit, Arthur may be tempted to shake things up and give an opportunity to a couple of forwards who have impressed in the reserves. Here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up for the fourth versus third Betfred Super League showdown.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Was disappointed with his own performance last week and will be keen to bounce back. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
Experience could be crucial in what is a big game. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Ever-present this season and that's unlikely to change on Friday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Started at centre in all Leeds' 17 competitive games this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
Had a good game last week and scored Rhinos' only try. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
