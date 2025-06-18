Leeds Rhinos news: Matt Frawley makes loan move to Super League rivals as winger's stay extended

Leeds Rhinos’ Australian scrum-half Matt Frawley has joined Huddersfield Giants on a month’s loan.

Frawley is out of favour at Rhinos and has not played since the 28-6 home win against Giants exactly two months ago. In recent weeks he has been left out of Rhinos’ 21-man squads, instead playing for the reserves, including against Warrington Wolves last week in a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League game between the same clubs at AMT Headingley.

The 30-year-old spent the 2019 season with Huddersfield. He joined Leeds from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2024 campaign and has scored seven tries in 32 games, six of these appearances coming this term. Jake Connor, signed in pre-season from Huddersfield, has taken over from Frawley as Rhinos’ first-choice scrum-half, and Jack Sinfield has also moved ahead of the Aussie in the pecking order.

Matt Frawley in action for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants in April. Picture by David Harrison.

Frawley is out of contract at the end of this season. Rhinos made it clear they were not looking to move him on before then, but wouldn’t stand in his way if an opportunity came up elsewhere. He has been drafted in by Giants – who had considered making a move for him last month – to replace Adam Clune, who is facing several weeks on the casualty list after being injured in last weekend’s defeat by Wigan Warriors. Frawley could feature in Saturday’s game at Warrington.

Giants director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “It's an important signing for us. We’ve started to have some momentum with the way we’re playing and Matt Frawley is a natural controller of the game. He gives us the experience and coverage.”

Frawley told Giants’ website: “I’ve been keeping fit and having a few games here and there, so I’ll be ready to go. I am excited to play. I have had a few weeks out of Super League, but my body feels pretty fresh.”

Giants winger Elliot Wallis’ loan spell at Rhinos, which began on May 1, has been extended. He has also played for the reserves, but is yet to make his Super League debut for Leeds.