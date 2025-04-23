Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos are keeping a close eye on the rugby union player market, sporting director Ian Blease says.

Speaking on the Leeds Rhinos Podcast, Blease confirmed bringing players across from the 15-a-side code is a possibility. Wigan Warriors last week announced the signing of former England winger Christian Wade, who will join them on a short-term contract at the end of the rugby union Premiership season.

“We employ a consultant to watch the rugby union market for us so he's busy every week and we've had a few looks at players,” Blease revealed. “That’s an avenue, because they don’t get counted on your salary cap.

“It’s more difficult now to transition, but we have got our eye on that market and some of our academy players have come through the rugby union system. It’s more of a risk now so it has got to be the right person and the right player. We’ve had a look and we’ve been close to one or two.”

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease says the European game needs to finds a way of retaining young players like Morgan Gannon - seen in action against Huddersfield Giants last week - in the face of raids from the NRL. Picture by David Harrison.

Blease admitted young players departing to the NRL is a “problem” for European clubs. He warned: “I’ve been speaking to Morgan and his management team for the last few months and it will be Morgan’s choice now, but I think the game has got to somehow come up with a solution for this.

“We are losing them and the salary cap is a big difference in Australia. As a professional, do you want to go play in the NRL? Yeah, you probably do, but it's all about timing and that’s up to Morgan and his management and his family to decide. He is a great kid, we don’t want to lose him and we’ve made a substantial offer to him, so hopefully he makes the right decision.”

Kallum Watkins, seen scoring against Huddersfield Giants last week, has a long-term future at Leeds Rhinos, sporting director Ian Blease says. Picture by David Harrison.

Gannon’s likely exit is a blow, but Blease has had a productive few weeks with the signing of Kallum Watkins from Salford Red Devils and new contracts for forward James McDonnell and winger Riley Lumb. Leeds are understood to be close to agreeing a deal with James Bentley and hopeful fellow pack man Tom Holroyd will re-sign, despite interest from rival clubs.

Of the current situation regarding recruitment and retention, Blease said: “A lot of the Australian agents come over for Magic Weekend [May 3-4] so there will be some meetings planned for that. We’re looking to strengthen and consolidate, we want consistency in the squad. We’ve announced a couple [of new contracts] in the last week or so and hopefully, we’ll announce some more going forward.”

Watkins’ deal is until the end of this season, but Blease stressed the former skipper has a long-term future at the club where he began his professional career. Rhinos paid cash-strapped Salford Red Devils - where Blease was chief executive before joining Leeds last summer - a few for Watkins and he admitted: “It’s not the most pleasant of circumstances doing something like that to a club that I’ve got great fondness for, but they contacted me, basically. With a bit of haggling, we got to a deal that brought Kallum back here.

“There is a longer-term plan for him, in my mind and the minds of others. We’ve got him for this year and I’m in negotiations with him for next year and then we’ll see what the future holds for Kal. He’s part of the Leeds makeup and I want to try and bring him [into] the academy and youth system, perhaps.”