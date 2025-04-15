Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Club legend Kallum Watkins has revealed a long-term ambition for his second spell at Leeds Rhinos.

Watkins, who rejoined Rhinos last week from Salford Red Devils, is contracted until the end of this season, but confirmed he is keen go round again in 2026. The former England man will make the first appearance of his new Leeds career when Huddersfield Giants visit AMT Headingley on Friday, 17 years to the day after his debut in a Challenge Cup win against Celtic Crusaders on the same ground.

Now 34, Watkins scored 132 tries and 101 goals in 259 games for Leeds before leaving to join Gold Coast Titans, in the southern hemisphere NRL, midway through 2019. A three-time Super League and twice Challenge Cup winner, he returned to England with Salford in 2020 – after a move to Toronto Wolfpack fell through – but was one of a host of senior players to leave this year as a result of the club’s on-going financial crisis.

“I have been given the opportunity to play out this year and then hopefully I’ll get another opportunity next year,” Watkins confirmed. “I want to have an opportunity to play and gain some consistency and help the team out as much as possible, but I would like to keep going and get a couple more years out of me.”

Kallum Watkins is congratulated after scoring on his debut for Leeds Rhinos against Celtic Crusaders on April 18, 2008. He will return for Leeds agianst Huddersfield Giants this Friday, exactly 17 years later. Picture by Steve Riding.

Teammate Ryan Hall rejoined Leeds this season at the age of 37 and plans to continue playing in 2026. Of how long he could play on for, Watkins insisted: “I’ve no idea; I am looking to play on this year, hopefully get an opportunity next year and then work it out from that. I’ll see how my body feels and take it from there. It’s not set in stone, I’ll try to go on as long as possible, but when I feel it’s time, I’ll call it.”

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease is keen for Watkins to stay on at the club in an off-field role after he eventually hangs up his boots and the 2017 World Cup finalist revealed: “We’ve had a small conversation about it. I want to help the younger side - the academy and scholarship guys coming through, kind of be a mentor for them.

“I’d like to find a role with that, whether it’s coaching, player welfare, transition...we’ll work it out from there. Nothing has been set in stone, but I would love to help the new generation coming through, that’s a big thing for me.”

Watkins will be among the substitutes on Friday, playing in the middle of the field when he enters the action. He began his career as a centre, before moving into the back-row during his time at Salford, but said he’s happy with the job earmarked for him in his second spell with Rhinos.

Kallum Watkins in action for Salford Red Devils against Castleford Tigers last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Chev Walker, now on Rhinos’ coaching staff, followed a similar path and Watkins said: “We’ve had a laugh about that, starting off as a centre/wing, then into the back-row and now the middle. I’ve spoken to Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] and taken it with both hands.

“Getting an opportunity to play is great and I am looking forward to getting out there on Friday, playing in the middle, helping out the boys and doing the tough stuff as well. I am excited, it is different and you’ll probably see a different player to the one I was six years ago at Leeds. I have changed my game.”

Having made a sudden exit from Leeds in 2019, Watkins admitted he has unfinished business at the club. He said: “Looking back, it wasn’t the best way of going, but at the time I thought it was best for me and my family. It was a tough situation and I felt I had to make that decision. Now I’ve got another opportunity to kind of put things right and help the club as much as possible and try and achieve success.

“I want to take that with both hands, it’s exciting to be here and I am looking forward to getting out playing and not having things in the back of my mind, with what happened at Salford. I want to finish on a good note and I am excited to get going

“Coming to the back end of my career, I want to win stuff and I think this club is striving for that and always has done. There’s a coach who is very passionate and determined to win and a good group of lads who are buying into that. It’s all about gaining consistency this season. They’ve been really good with the defensive side and there’s a bit to work on with the attacking side, but that will come in time.”

Reflecting on his first few days at Leeds, Watkins added: “It is good to be back. The first day I went in it was a little bit strange, but not much has changed in terms of facilities and stuff. It is good to get among the boys and BA [Arthur] has been fantastic with me. I am looking forward to working with him and the boys. It is quite strange at the minute, it is going to take a bit of time, but it’s about embracing challenges. I have been given an opportunity to come here and I am very grateful for that.”