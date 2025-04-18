Leeds Rhinos news: setback as star man rejects contract offer

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 15:40 BST
Full-back Wade White scores for Leeds Rhinos academy against Huddersfield Giants today. He later went off with a leg injury. Picture by David Harrison.Full-back Wade White scores for Leeds Rhinos academy against Huddersfield Giants today. He later went off with a leg injury. Picture by David Harrison.
Full-back Wade White scores for Leeds Rhinos academy against Huddersfield Giants today. He later went off with a leg injury. Picture by David Harrison.
Leeds Rhinos are resigned to losing a first-choice player when his contract expires this autumn.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon has turned down a big money offer from Rhinos and told them he will join NRL New Zealand Warriors next year. The 21-year-old is ever-present for Leeds this season, after missing the entire 2024 campaign because of concussion.

Rhinos had been hopeful Gannon would delay his move to the NRL and agree a new deal with them, but his impending exit could be announced within the next few days. Gannon came through Rhinos’ youth system and made his debut as a teenager in 2021.

Today’s home game against Huddersfield Giants was his 59th Leeds appearance. The move to Auckland will reunite him with former Richard Agar, who was coach when he played his first game for Rhinos. At the time, Agar described Gannon as a “generational talent”.

Rhinos have re-signed second-rower Kallum Watkins and there are high hopes for young back-rowers Presley Cassell - who played in today’s academy curtain-raiser against Huddersfield - and Ben Littlewood.

