Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Leeds Rhinos’ brightest young stars has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term deal.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-year-old winger Riley Lumb is now contracted with Rhinos until the end of 2029, which is longer than any other player. Lumb had two years remaining on a deal announced last June, but Leeds’ management moved quickly to extend that after his impressive start to the campaign.

The Leeds academy graduate scored two tries in a man of the match performance on his debut away to Hull FC 12 months ago and made four appearances last term. He was expected to be a bit-part player in 2025, but was handed a surprise opportunity in January when star signing Maika Sivo was ruled out for the entire campaign and has played in all nine competitive games so far, scoring six tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lumb, who is in the squad for this afternoon’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, pledged: “I'm really enjoying my rugby at the minute. I am playing week-in, week-out and I am really happy to be staying here.

It has been a busy few days for Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease. Picture by James Hardisty.

“I’ve been at the Rhinos since the scholarship and I am really looking forward to what lies ahead. I’m here to win things as well and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can go this year. Hopefully we can get some silverware.”

A product of the Lock Lane club in his home town of Castleford, Lumb stressed: “I’m just trying to improve every week. I have meetings with [coach] Brad Arthur every week about my defence and attacking game and the things I can improve on.

“I wasn’t really expecting to play so much this year, obviously, with Maika coming over, but as a result of Maika’s unfortunate injury I have been selected and things are working out for me. Ash Handley has been great for me to play alongside and also off the field - he talks to me about little things I can do to improve my game and has always been a really big help to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Lumb celebrates after scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Arthur insisted Lumb “thoroughly deserves this new deal after his efforts over the last year”. The coach said: “The biggest compliment I can give him is he is a fast learner. Every challenge he has faced, he has taken head on and is better each week for the experience.

“I thought last week at Salford, although he wasn’t on the score sheet, he had one of his best games for us because you could see his growing maturity and self-assurance in the game and that only comes from having the right attitude to improving and listening to your coaches and team mates.”

Lumb’s new arrangement was announced two days after Leeds confirmed second-rower James McDonnell has re-signed until the end of next season. Club sporting director Ian Blease added: “As a club are very pleased to have secured Riley’s long-term future.

“Building a competitive squad requires a good mixture of players coming through the youth pathway programme, along with experienced players. Riley is now an example of this, coming through our youth transition into Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Lumb scored a brace of tries when he made his Leeds Rhinos debut away to Hull FC on April 28 last year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“The club will continue to evolve on this front, with excellent work being done by our coaches in our youth systems, plus it is important for me to demonstrate we will reward our young players when they put the hard work in to achieve wearing the Rhinos shirt in the first team.

“Riley is a player I love to watch and is now becoming a regular in Super League, however he would be the first to admit he still has lots to learn and as a club we will need to look after him. With this new deal, he is now very much part of our club’s future plans.”