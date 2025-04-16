Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos today announced a new contract for one of their most in-form forwards.

Second-rower James McDonnell has penned a deal until the end of 2026 and the club hope he will stay with them after that. His previous contract was due to expire this autumn.

McDonnell, 25, has scored five tries in Rhinos’ past two games, including four during last Thursday’s 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils. The Ireland international, a non-playing member of England’s mid-season Test squad last year, joined Rhinos from hometown club Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign and insisted it was an easy decision to make.

“I really wanted to get my contract sorted,” he said. “It has been a good start to the year and I'm looking forward to staying longer now. When I left Wigan and came to Leeds it was time for me to grow up and I think I've matured quite a lot being on my own, away from family. My girlfriend moved over with me and Leeds feels like home now.”

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has negotiated a new contract for one of the club's most in-form forwards. Picture by James Hardisty.

McDonnell has been playing long minutes for Rhinos, including the full game last week. He stressed: “My defensive effort is something I really judge my game on. Often I'm doing the stuff you wouldn't really notice on TV, but I get a lot of plaudits from the lads and Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] has been pleased with how I've been going. He wants me to build on it to stay hungry and get more.

“As a back-rower, you challenge yourself to play big minutes. I want to be out there for the full game, I feel like I build into matches the longer I’m on the field. Over the last two years, I’ve developed the resilience to handle it and I think I’ve progressed well at this level."

McDonnell reckons Rhinos are heading in the right direction as a team and credited assistant-coach Jamie Langley, who joined Leeds in pre-season, with driving the side’s defensive improvement. “Jamie has been really black and white with the defensive systems, what he wants from us,” he said.

James McDonnell scores one of his four tries in last Thursday's win at Salford Red Devils. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“It’s up to us to apply it and everyone has bought in. When we stick to it, it works and that’s what we need to do against Huddersfield on Friday and beyond. We’ve had some strong performances and if we keep applying ourselves the right way, some really good stuff can happen with this group."

Boss Arthur believes there’s more to come from McDonnell. The coach said: “I think James has been defensively very strong for us. His team mates recognise his defensive principles and efforts and it was nice to see him get the rewards for that hard work with four tries last week. He has got a bright future and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop over this season.”

Sporting director Ian Blease - who is hoping to arrange new contracts with James Bentley, Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd - added: “We’re delighted to have agreed an extension with James and hopefully he will be here for even longer than this deal. He is someone who has worked hard to develop his game here at the Rhinos and it’s particularly pleasing to give young English talent the chance to make their mark in Super League with the Rhinos.”