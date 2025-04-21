Leeds Rhinos contracts: how long every first team player has left on existing deal

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
After recent deals were announced, Leeds Rhinos now have five players in the final year of their contract.

They are free to talk to rival clubs and several are also in discussions with Leeds. Rhinos have kept hold of forward James McDonnell, whose deal was extended last week and secured young winger Riley Lumb. He was under contract until the end of 2027 and has now signed on for another two years, meaning he is committed to the club for longer than any other player. Here’s how long every first team squad member has left on his current deal.

Here's the contract situation of every player in Rhinos' full-time squad.

Here's the contract situation of every player in Rhinos' full-time squad.

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026.

2. Lachie Miller (squad number 1)

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Fijian international winger signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2027, when he joined Leeds from Parramatta Eels last autumn.

3. Maika Sivo (no 2)

The Fijian international winger signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2027, when he joined Leeds from Parramatta Eels last autumn. Photo: Tony Johnson

A new contract was announced for the England centre in February last year. He will be at Leeds until at least the end of 2026.

4. Harry Newman (no 3)

A new contract was announced for the England centre in February last year. He will be at Leeds until at least the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player - now in his testimonial season - at the club until the end of 2026.

5. Ash Handley (no 4)

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player - now in his testimonial season - at the club until the end of 2026. Photo: Tony Johnson

The 37-year-old rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR in pre-season. Announced as a one-year deal, his contract includes an option for the 2026 campaign.

6. Ryan Hall (no 5)

The 37-year-old rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR in pre-season. Announced as a one-year deal, his contract includes an option for the 2026 campaign. Photo: Tony Johnson

