Leeds Rhinos news: new injury blow ahead of Magic Weekend clash v St Helens
Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, who was in the initial 21-man squad for today’s (Saturday) Magic Weekend clash with St Helens, is facing a spell on the sidelined with a stress fracture of an ankle. He was at St James’ Park in Newcastle, with the injured foot in a protective boot.
Nicholson-Watton has made just one substitute appearance for Leeds this season, in a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens in March, but has been a regular in Leeds’ extended squad and played at reserves level.
With Rhinos having a largely clean bill of health among their pack, the club were looking at a loan deal to give him first team game time, but that has been put on hold. Loose-forward Cameron Smith is expected to be available for Rhinos’ next game after Magic Weekend, at home to Hull FC on Friday, May 16. Winger Ryan Hall and stand-off Brodie Croft are also set to be back in contention following next weekend’s Challenge Cup break.
