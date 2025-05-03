Leeds Rhinos news: new injury blow ahead of Magic Weekend clash v St Helens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new name has been added to Leeds Rhinos’ injury list.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, who was in the initial 21-man squad for today’s (Saturday) Magic Weekend clash with St Helens, is facing a spell on the sidelined with a stress fracture of an ankle. He was at St James’ Park in Newcastle, with the injured foot in a protective boot.

Nicholson-Watton has made just one substitute appearance for Leeds this season, in a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens in March, but has been a regular in Leeds’ extended squad and played at reserves level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' learning disabilities team in Magic Weekend action at St James' Park in Newcastle. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

With Rhinos having a largely clean bill of health among their pack, the club were looking at a loan deal to give him first team game time, but that has been put on hold. Loose-forward Cameron Smith is expected to be available for Rhinos’ next game after Magic Weekend, at home to Hull FC on Friday, May 16. Winger Ryan Hall and stand-off Brodie Croft are also set to be back in contention following next weekend’s Challenge Cup break.