Leeds Rhinos news: update on long-term injury victim Maika Sivo
The 31-year-old winger was one of Betfred Super League’s most high-profile pre-season signings when he joined Rhinos last autumn. The Fijan international scored 104 tries in 115 games for Parramatta Eels, where he was coached by Leeds boss Brad Arthur, but his 2025 season ended before it began when he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during Ash Handley’s testimonial game in January.
The knee injury meant he was ruled out for the entire campaign and Leeds received 12 months’ dispensation from the RFL to sign another player, Australian Ethan Clark-Wood, in his place on the overseas quota. Sivo underwent surgery and is now recovering in Australia, Arthur revealed.
“He is still rehabbing,” Arthur said. “We let him go home for a month and we have got some good contacts [in Australia] who are looking after him at the moment. When he comes back he is going to have a lot of training in front of him and when the other guys are off on a break getting ready for next year, unfortunately for Maika he is going to have to train right through.
“We are just giving him a bit of time away with his family and he is not far away from returning, but he is tracking really well. We have got someone there looking after him, making sure they are on top of him and he is still getting his treatment.”
