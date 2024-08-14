Luis Roberts in action for Leeds Rhinos against London Broncos in May. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

A first team player is set to leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands three-quarter Luis Roberts will move on when his contract expires in the autumn. Roberts joined Leeds from Leigh ahead of the 2023 season and has scored five tries in 21 games.

His most recent appearance was away to St Helens on May 24, when Rohan Smith was coach, but he touched down twice for Rhinos reserves in a 40-30 loss to Wigan Warriors at Headingley last weekend. Several clubs are believed to be interested in the 22-year-old winger or centre, who has also played for Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings and on loan at Bradford Bulls last year.

The Evening Post also understands Leeds are not planning an approach to Salford for their former captain Kallum Watkins. Recent reports suggested Rhinos are keen to resign the ex-centre who is now playing in the second-row. But the YEP has been told that is not the case and speculation linking Leeds with Brisbane Broncos forward Martin Taupau is also wide of the mark.