Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos’ former England academy hooker Corey Johnson is hoping for more Super League game time after a “difficult” few months.

Johnson was a surprise inclusion as a substitute in Rhinos’ side for the 26-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago, having been recalled from a spell on loan with Bradford Bulls. The 23-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, played on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers last weekend, but retained his place in Rhinos’ initial squad for tomorrow’s (Friday) trip to St Helens.

“I am going to try to push for a place in the team here,” he insisted. “I’ve not thought about next year yet. I just want to get myself right, get my footy right and take it from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Corey Johnson is keen for more Super League game time this season. Picture by Steve Riding.

Johnson played for Bradford in an 1895 Cup tie against Swinton Lions in March, but suffered concussion during a Rhinos reserves game at Leigh Leopards the following week which kept him out of action until May. He made a comeback in Rhinos’ second string and was then called up to the Super League side for the game in France, coming on for the final few minutes to make his first senior appearance of the season.