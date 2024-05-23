Leeds Rhinos Corey Johnson sets Super League target after loan recall
Johnson was a surprise inclusion as a substitute in Rhinos’ side for the 26-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago, having been recalled from a spell on loan with Bradford Bulls. The 23-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, played on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers last weekend, but retained his place in Rhinos’ initial squad for tomorrow’s (Friday) trip to St Helens.
“I am going to try to push for a place in the team here,” he insisted. “I’ve not thought about next year yet. I just want to get myself right, get my footy right and take it from there.”
Johnson played for Bradford in an 1895 Cup tie against Swinton Lions in March, but suffered concussion during a Rhinos reserves game at Leigh Leopards the following week which kept him out of action until May. He made a comeback in Rhinos’ second string and was then called up to the Super League side for the game in France, coming on for the final few minutes to make his first senior appearance of the season.
Reflecting on the first half of the campaign, Johnson admitted: “It has been a bit disruptive, not the start to the year I wanted, especially coming into the last year of my contract. You want to prove yourself and get game time, but it is what it is. I’ve just got to play with the cards I’ve been dealt and just do my best.”
