Stalwart forward James Donaldson will be “a loss” for Leeds Rhinos when he leaves the club at the end of this season, coach Brad Arthur says.

Donaldson, who is out of contract in November, has opted to return to his first professional club, Bradford Bulls, on a two-year deal. He signed for Leeds ahead of the 2019 season, after writing to every top-flight club to ask for a trial.

A Challenge Cup winner the following year, as well as playing in the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final, he was awarded a short testimonial earlier this season for services to the game. Donaldson has made 95 appearances for Rhinos - all but eight as a substitute - and was offered a new contract, but decided instead to go part-time alongside his career as a quantity surveyor.

James Donaldson celebrates Leeds Rhinos' victory at Huddersfield Giants last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

His last game for Leeds could be away to Hull KR, the club he played for before joining Rhinos. “He is definitely someone I was looking forward to coaching moving forward,” Arthur stated of the 32-year-old Cumbrian, who made his Bulls debut in 2009.

“But I get his position around he has got to put his family first and look after himself moving forward past rugby league. He has got a steady job and he needs a steady income, but he is the type of person this club - to me - seems to be built around: blokes who are loyal, effort-based-type players who work hard.

“They are the guys I really enjoy coaching because they are no nonsense, you can have an honest conversation with them and they take it the right way. It’s all about them getting better.

“He is a really liked player in the squad, which is important. He is going to be a loss to the squad, but his family get him back full-time now.”