Leeds Rhinos' 'disappointed' as Rhyse Martin rejects increased offer: star set to join Hull KR
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos announced Martin’s impending exit this evening (Monday), paving the way for Betfred Super League rivals Hull KR to reveal his signing for 2025 onwards. The 31-year-old second-rower has scored 35 tries and 408 goals in 124 appearances - all but three in the starting side - since joining Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs in June, 2019.
The Papua New Guinea captain, who can also play at centre, was a Betfred Challenge Cup winner with Leeds in 2020 and played in the Super League Grand Final two years later. Hull KR are understood to have won the race to sign Martin, though that has yet to be confirmed.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease admitted: “We are disappointed Rhyse will be leaving us at the end of the season, but it gives us an opportunity to look elsewhere.” He said: “Rhyse’s contract comes to an end this year and we were keen to keep him here and had made him an improved offer some weeks ago. However, last week he advised us he intends to move on and take up an opportunity elsewhere.
“Rhyse is a great professional and will continue to be committed to the Rhinos team until the end of the season. We have eight games remaining of the regular season and I know he will do all he can for his team and play his role in helping us achieve our ambitions of reaching the play-offs. He has been an outstanding player and I would like to thank him for his service to the Rhinos.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.