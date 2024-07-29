Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goal-kicking forward Rhyse Martin has rejected an improved offer from Leeds Rhinos and will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Rhinos announced Martin’s impending exit this evening (Monday), paving the way for Betfred Super League rivals Hull KR to reveal his signing for 2025 onwards. The 31-year-old second-rower has scored 35 tries and 408 goals in 124 appearances - all but three in the starting side - since joining Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs in June, 2019.

The Papua New Guinea captain, who can also play at centre, was a Betfred Challenge Cup winner with Leeds in 2020 and played in the Super League Grand Final two years later. Hull KR are understood to have won the race to sign Martin, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Rhyse Martin on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during last week's win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease admitted: “We are disappointed Rhyse will be leaving us at the end of the season, but it gives us an opportunity to look elsewhere.” He said: “Rhyse’s contract comes to an end this year and we were keen to keep him here and had made him an improved offer some weeks ago. However, last week he advised us he intends to move on and take up an opportunity elsewhere.