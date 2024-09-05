Boss Brad Arthur has revealed the two key areas he wants to strengthen in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for next season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos will have a pair of quota spots available with second-rower Rhyse Martin joining Hull KR and wing David Fusitu’a also leaving the club when his contract expires this autumn. And speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday), Arthur said he is keen to bring in a “quality outside-back” and a “strong front-rower”.

The coach confirmed Rhinos had shown an interest in Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana, who has since signed a two-year deal with tomorrow’s AMT Headingley opponents Hull FC. As reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post this week, Rhinos hope to confirm at least one signing before the end of the regular Betfred Super League season and Arthur revealed: ““He [Rapana] was someone we had some interest in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got two quota spots we are looking at and we’re getting a lot of players thrown at us at the moment. We just want to make sure whatever players we bring in, they are better than the players we’ve got and they can do their job and make a difference to the team.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The link with Rapana was a surprise considering Fusitu’a has effectively been replaced by Ryan Hall - who will rejoin Rhinos in pre-season from Hull KR - and England winger Ash Handley will be back to full fitness next year after wrist surgery brought his 2024 campaign to an early end.

Handley can also play at centre, but asked if he is specifically looking for another wing option, Arthur stressed: “Not so much a winger - another quality outside-back to keep everyone honest and have competition for spots would be handy. And a strong front-rower who can get out some good minutes would be ideal as well.

“We definitely want to boost the squad; we have two quota spots and we just need to make sure we fill them with players that our worthy of joining our team.” Revealing the qualities he is looking for in a new outside-back, Arthur said: “Someone who can carry the ball strong and help us get out of the back field, someone that’s nice and competitive.”