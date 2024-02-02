Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hudson made his comeback from a ruptured Achilles when a young Rhinos side were beaten 18-16 at Hunslet in the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy on Friday. His previous game was for Whitehaven against Newcastle Thunder in 2022.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury last January, during Castleford Tigers’ pre-season and was announced as a Rhinos player in November. He has been awarded the number 22 jersey for the upcoming campaign and is determined to make his top-flight debut this year.

“That has always been the aim, to knock on the first team door,” Hudson said after his comeback. “Friday] was the first goal and I am ready to tick off some more. I am going to try my best and see what happens. That’s all I can do.”

Kieran Hudson joined Leeds Rhinos last November from Castleford Tigers. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

After such a long layoff, Hudson admitted: “It feels very good to be back. It was a bit of a shock in the first half, having not played in 18 months - I definitely got tired - but my second stint felt much better. That’s the first thing, getting back on the pitch, so I am very happy.”

He added: “I have had little goals and taken it step by step. It is 13 months since I did it and 18 since I played. I knew before I played I’d get a 20-minute stint at the start of the game and 10 minutes after half-time.

“They looked after me, it was a chance to stretch my legs and get into it. I was sound, no issues at all - I was nervous, more than anything. I was nervous all day, but I am very happy to get through it.”

Hudson is determined to turn the injury setback into a positive. He said: “Even though I wish it had never happened, it has been a learning curve for me. I have done it and come out of the other side and now I am looking forward to the rest of my career. Every experience is a learning experience and that happened to be a big one. I have learned a lot about myself and everyone else around me. I have got a very good support network here at the club.”