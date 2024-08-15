Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winger David Fusitu’a insists Leeds Rhinos are on the right track under boss Brad Arthur, but admits one win doesn’t make a season.

Rhinos revived hopes of a late push into the play-offs when they thumped Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors 30-4 last weekend. Fusitu’a, though, reckons that will count for nothing if they don’t come up with a similar performance in Saturday’s meeting with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road.

Arthur is the third full-time coach Fusitu’a has played for at Leeds, after Richard Agar and Rohan Smith. There have also been two spells under caretaker-bosses, Jamie Jones-Buchanan in 2022 and Chev Walker alongside Scott Grix this year.

David Fusitu'a is tackled by Liam Farrell, left and Sam Walters during Leeds Rhinos' win against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Having featured in two of Arthur’s four games as coach, Fusitu’a reflected: “It is different; coaches have different styles and the way Brad wants us to play is a little bit more structured. I feel like there’s been some good signs in the past few games and it was good to get the win [last Saturday].

“But we definitely have to back it up. That’s something we said in the changing room after the game; enjoy the win, but we have got another big game coming up and it’s about backing this one up with another good performance.”

Fusitu’a feels the four-try defeat of Wigan showed what Rhinos are capable of when they get their game together. He added: “We had a few players out, but it’s that ‘next man up’ mentality. The players who came in and filled those holes did a great job. We’ll take a lot of confidence from it. Wigan are a great side and they’d had a few games in the space of not many days, but we stuck to what we wanted to do and it worked out for us.”

Fusitu’a was taken off in the final stages of his return from a calf muscle injury, but confirmed: “It was just a bit of cramp. I haven’t played enough, I was just getting my legs under me again.

David Fusitu'a in action for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The two-game layoff came after five successive appearances in June and the early part of July. Fusitu’a missed the first eight games of the season because of a knee injury and was then sidelined for another five after damaging his other leg in his comeback match.

“It wasn’t a big injury, the one I’ve just had, but still frustrating,” the former New Zealand and Tonga Test star said. “It was good to be back out there. I think Brad has put in a good system for how he wants us to play and it’s just about falling in line and doing your job within that. It puts me in a good position to make a good catch or a good read.”

Fusitu’a has scored 17 tries in 38 games since joining Leeds from New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2022 season. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and the club, who have resigned winger Ryan Hall for 2025, have yet to make any announcement on his future.

“I am not sure yet,” Fusitu’a said of his situation for next year. I am leaving my manager to sort that out. I am trying to focus on getting on the field and playing a bit of footy.”