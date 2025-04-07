Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos will be without their numbers six, nine and 13 for Thursday’s return to Salford Red Devils.

With four members of their top-20 squad ruled out ahead of Betfred Super League round seven, Rhinos aren’t yet in an injury crisis, particularly as one of those - winger Maika Sivo - won’t play at all this year and has effectively been replaced, but the situation in the pivots is a concern.

Full-back, stand-off, scrum-half, hooker and loose-forward are probably considered the most influential roles in a team, certainly on attack and with less than a quarter of the league campaign completed, Rhinos don’t have an ever-present player in any of those positions. On the positive side, full-back Lachie Miller has made a successful return after missing Leeds’ first five competitive games and scrum-half Matt Frawley is available for selection following two one-match layoffs, though he wasn’t selected for the past couple.

But stand-off Brodie Croft suffered a hamstring problem against Warrington Wolves two weeks ago and has been ruled out of at least the next three games. He also missed last month’s home win over Castleford Tigers, because of concussion.

Stand-off Brodie Croft will miss at least Leeds Rhinos' next three games because of a hamstrring injury. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hooker Andy Ackers, another hamstring victim, is two matches into an absence which is set to last until June and loose-forward Cameron Smith hasn’t played in the last five after suffering an ankle injury against Salford two months ago. He could be back later this month, or early in May.

In addition, back-up full-back Alfie Edgell sustained a broken jaw in training before Christmas, replacement hooker Jarrod O’Connor damaged a knee in the Boxing Day pre-season game and Jack Sinfield, who can play half-back or hooker, sustained a bruised foot during the Challenge Cup against Wests Warriors which opened Rhinos’ competitive campaign. Away from the pivots, Leeds have done okay with Mikolaj Oledzki (concussion) and Ryan Hall (ribs) each missing a game, but everyone else getting through unscathed, so far.

What the injuries to key players have done is prove the value of Jake Connor’s off-season arrival. He was handed the number 18 jersey, but has played in all eight competitive matches, starting at full-back until Miller’s return and then switching to scrum-half. He will almost certainly remain in the halves this week, but coach Brad Arthur has a choice over who plays alongside him, which highlights the fact Rhinos do have some depth in their squad this year.

Matt Frawley could return to Leeds Rhinos' 17 this week, after Brodie Croft was ruled out because of injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Sinfield has played in the last five and could come into the starting lineup, or the coach may opt to recall Frawley, with the 20-year-old continuing to provide cover for the halves and hooker off the bench. The injuries have given Sinfield an opportunity to get regular and hugely valuable top-flight game time. Frawley, who deserves credit for the way he has handled losing his spot, will probably be in the 17 at Salford, then it’s up to him to prove he should be playing every week.

O’Connor was a ready-made replacement for Ackers, while Keenan Palasia has slotted in at loose-forward as Arthur opts to play with three props in his starting side. Disruption among the play-makers is a reason why Leeds have yet to show their best form on attack and they certainly don’t want more injuries, but they have coped reasonably well and Arthur will have some positive selection headaches if/when everyone’s fit and available.